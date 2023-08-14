Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Essentia to auction off former St. Mary's hospital equipment

Furniture, kitchen gear and medical equipment will be offered in online sale Tuesday and Wednesday.

Essentia Health
Equipment from Essentia St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth will be offered for auction as the health care provider prepares to tear down its former hospital after relocating to a new facility.
Clint Austin / 2010 file / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 4:09 PM

DULUTH — Essentia Health announced plans to hold an online auction from 9 a.m. Tuesday until 4 p.m. Wednesday, offering office furniture, kitchenware and medical equipment for sale.

More information on the auction is available at bidmed.com/special-event/essentia-st-mary-furniture .

Included in the auction are more than 250 office chairs, more than 200 wooden patient bedside cabinets, executive conference room and office furniture, freestanding modular office furniture, recliners and pull-out beds.

Employees gathered outside a new hospital.
Health
RELATED: Essentia Health prepares to move into $900 million Duluth facility
The health care provider says it is leaving nothing to chance as the July 30 moving date for patients nears.
Jul 19
 · 
By  Peter Passi

Kitchen equipment to be offered for sale includes two Hobart commercial flight-type conveyor dishwashers, steam kettles, mixers, ovens, grills, stoves, refrigerators, freezers, stainless steel food prep stations and all the contents of a complete commercial cafe.

Used medical equipment also will be auctioned, and registered users may arrange to inspect it on site at 407 E. Third St. by appointment. Interested parties may contact Andres Seritella at andres@bidmed.com or 630-930-3341 to schedule a visit.

All items will be "sold as-is, with no warranties or guarantees." All sales will be final.

Payments will be due by the close of business Friday via cash, cashier's check, wire transfer, credit card or PayPal. Individuals who employ the latter two pay options also will incur a 3% processing fee.

By Staff reports
