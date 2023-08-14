Essentia to auction off former St. Mary's hospital equipment

DULUTH — Essentia Health announced plans to hold an online auction from 9 a.m. Tuesday until 4 p.m. Wednesday, offering office furniture, kitchenware and medical equipment for sale.

More information on the auction is available at bidmed.com/special-event/essentia-st-mary-furniture .

Included in the auction are more than 250 office chairs, more than 200 wooden patient bedside cabinets, executive conference room and office furniture, freestanding modular office furniture, recliners and pull-out beds.

Kitchen equipment to be offered for sale includes two Hobart commercial flight-type conveyor dishwashers, steam kettles, mixers, ovens, grills, stoves, refrigerators, freezers, stainless steel food prep stations and all the contents of a complete commercial cafe.

Used medical equipment also will be auctioned, and registered users may arrange to inspect it on site at 407 E. Third St. by appointment. Interested parties may contact Andres Seritella at andres@bidmed.com or 630-930-3341 to schedule a visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

All items will be "sold as-is, with no warranties or guarantees." All sales will be final.

Payments will be due by the close of business Friday via cash, cashier's check, wire transfer, credit card or PayPal. Individuals who employ the latter two pay options also will incur a 3% processing fee.