6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Essentia reopening Miller Hill fitness center Saturday morning

The Miller Hill Health Plaza facilities will resume normal business hours Monday. The reopening dates of the surgery center and pharmacy are still pending. The rest of the mall remains closed.

FILE: Essentia Miller Hill Mall vacine
Essentia Health opened a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Miller Hill Mall on Feb. 5, 2021. It closed June 12, 2021.
Tyler Schank / File / News Tribune
Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Today at 5:07 PM

DULUTH — Essentia Health has announced its Center for Personal Fitness will reopen Saturday, with the rest of its facilities in the Miller Hill Mall set to reopen Monday.

The facilities have been closed since Tuesday, when a portion of the mall's roof collapsed, though the collapse did not directly impact any Essentia facilities.

Tall cranes are positioned next to mall as fresh snow falls.
Local
Damaged Duluth mall may reopen in sections
City inspectors need to sign off on the condition of fire alarms and other safety systems
March 16, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen

The Center for Personal Fitness will open at 7 a.m., Saturday. The Therapy and Performance Center, Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center and Essentia Health-Miller Hill Clinic in the Miller Hill Health Plaza will resume their regular hours of operation on Monday.

The Essentia Health Surgery Center-Miller Hill and its adjoining pharmacy are still pending approval from inspectors to reopen.

According to the release from Essentia, any patients who relocated or rescheduled their appointments at the Miller Hill Health Plaza this past week can expect them to resume at their regular locations beginning Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rest of the Miller Hill Mall remains closed until further notice. The mall must pass structural assessments, clean up debris and restore lighting and safety systems, which may be done in phases across sections of the mall.

Piles of snow fall through a hole in a mall roof, as seen from the inside.
Local
Miller Hill Mall evacuated after roof collapse
Brock Hedegaard, an associate professor of civil engineering at the University of Minnesota Duluth. estimated the snow that had fallen into the mall weighed about 160,000 pounds.
March 14, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt

Laura Butterbrodt
By Laura Butterbrodt
Laura Butterbrodt covers health for the Duluth News Tribune. She has a bachelor of arts in journalism from South Dakota State University and has been working as a reporter in Minnesota and South Dakota since 2014.
What To Read Next
North Star Academy
Local
Student brings unloaded gun to Duluth charter school
March 17, 2023 04:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
A man in a suit stands behind a podium.
Local
Mayors report the state of the cities: Proctor, Hermantown, Rice Lake
March 17, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Matters of Record.jpg
Local
Marriage applications and divorces, February 2023
March 17, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
The American flag is reflected in the doors at the St. Louis County Jail
Local
Brookston man dies by suicide at jail after rape conviction
March 16, 2023 01:05 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Ice fishing
Local
Fisherman saves self as ice begins to separate from shore in Duluth
March 16, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Tall cranes are positioned next to mall as fresh snow falls.
Local
Damaged Duluth mall may reopen in sections
March 16, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Mountain Iron-Buhl tops Belgrade-Belrooten-Elrosa to advance to the Class A final.
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Mountain Iron-Buhl rallies from 11 down to earn spot in Class A title game
March 17, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb