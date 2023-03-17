Essentia reopening Miller Hill fitness center Saturday morning

DULUTH — Essentia Health has announced its Center for Personal Fitness will reopen Saturday, with the rest of its facilities in the Miller Hill Mall set to reopen Monday.

The facilities have been closed since Tuesday, when a portion of the mall's roof collapsed, though the collapse did not directly impact any Essentia facilities.

The Center for Personal Fitness will open at 7 a.m., Saturday. The Therapy and Performance Center, Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center and Essentia Health-Miller Hill Clinic in the Miller Hill Health Plaza will resume their regular hours of operation on Monday.

The Essentia Health Surgery Center-Miller Hill and its adjoining pharmacy are still pending approval from inspectors to reopen.

According to the release from Essentia, any patients who relocated or rescheduled their appointments at the Miller Hill Health Plaza this past week can expect them to resume at their regular locations beginning Monday.

The rest of the Miller Hill Mall remains closed until further notice. The mall must pass structural assessments, clean up debris and restore lighting and safety systems, which may be done in phases across sections of the mall.