Essentia offers glimpse into new hospital in Duluth

DULUTH — At the height of construction, there were 750 workers at Essentia Health’s Vision Northland project.

Today, with the $900 million project considered “substantially complete” since last month and expected to open this summer , there are fewer than 100.

“Just doing punch lists and cleaning,” said Phil Johnson, senior project manager at McGough Construction.

In a tour Tuesday morning, Essentia executives guided reporters through the future St. Mary’s Medical Center, to the upper levels of the hospital and into patient rooms, many of which have commanding views of downtown Duluth and Lake Superior.

Built with pandemic in mind

Dr. David Herman, Essentia CEO, said the project was a “design-build,” meaning design elements could change even as construction was underway.

When COVID-19 emerged in early 2020, cranes were just starting to go up at the project site.

So as they learned about how to treat COVID-19 patients, they modified the new hospital’s plans. The building can now go into “pandemic mode,” said Dan Cebelinski, Essentia’s director of facilities.

Floors 17 and 18 can be entirely under negative air pressure, meaning air on those floors — and the diseases it might carry — is filtered and pushed outside rather than escaping into the rest of the hospital. Additional patient rooms have that negative air capability too. And the entire tower can be supplied with filtered outdoor air when needed.

Those measures can help keep respiratory diseases from spreading across the hospital. “That’s huge for infectious disease,” said Dr. Robert Erickson, physician lead for Vision Northland.

Herman said the number of intensive care unit beds can also be doubled from 64 to 128 beds in the event of another pandemic or natural disaster.

During the pandemic, many COVID-19 patients required ventilators, so the new hospital's oxygen-supply-pipe sizes were increased.

“Before the walls were framed in, we said, ‘What could our oxygen needs possibly be in the future and what type of piping will it take to do that?’” Herman said.

Expecting additional changes, there are areas of the new hospital left unfinished, which can then be designed and built out when a need for the space is determined.

“The flexibility that we got with a design-build project allowed us to design this for the pandemic and then for the future as well,” Herman said.

Transition to new hospital

The move into the new hospital is expected to take place this summer. Right now, staff who designed “workflows” for their teams are touring the new hospital and walking through the processes in the new workspace, said Jill Cernohous, Essentia’s transition director.

It’s part of the “activation phase” so the hospital is ready on its first day.

“Part of that activation phase is filling the building,” Cernohous said. “Filling the building with new furniture, medical equipment, IT technology and making sure it all works so that when we do flip that switch, that first patient day, that we are confident that we’ll be able to safely care for our patients.”

Moving existing equipment to the new hospital will begin about a week and a half before patients move over, Cernohous said. Around that time, elective services will be temporarily scaled back to lower the number of patients at St. Mary’s.

Then, in a single Sunday, patients will be moved into the new hospital, beginning with the emergency department and then every other patient throughout the hospital.

“Our patients will have breakfast at the old St. Mary’s Medical Center, and then move over here and have lunch at the new St. Mary’s Medical Center,” Herman said.