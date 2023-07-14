Essentia Health sets opening for new St. Mary's Medical Center

DULUTH — Essentia Health has finalized a date to move into its brand new St. Mary's Medical Center, culminating a $900 million building project.

According to a news release issued Friday, the 942,000-square foot facility will receive its first patients on July 30.

Ground was broken on the project, known as Vision Northland, in September 2019. The project represents the largest private investment in Duluth's history.

The new facility, which has grown to dominate the skyline on the eastern side of downtown Duluth, stands 340 feet above Superior Street and 292 feet above 2nd Street, where the main entrance is located. The medical center stands 18 stories with a helipad at the top.

"Substantial completion" of the new hospital and clinic was achieved in early March, with personnel spending the time since orienting themselves with the building and technology; moving in furniture and artwork; and making other finishing touches.

As of March, Essentia reported that the project was on time and on budget.

The facility will have 344 rooms, all but two of them private (which will be designed for families having multiple births).

“I have the deepest gratitude for my colleagues who helped to design this space, for the construction workers who made this a reality and for the community for their support during the construction. St. Mary’s Medical Center, and those who serve within its walls, will continue to provide great care for generations to come,” Essentia Health CEO Dr. David Herman said in the news release.

Starting with the emergency department, patients will be moved from the current St. Mary's Medical Center, located two blocks away, July 30 in a process that has been planned since the project began. The current facility will eventually be demolished.

Moving existing equipment is expected to take one to two weeks, during which time the hospital will scale back elective services.

A ribbon-cutting and other celebrations are planned for later in July, including a community open house from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 21.