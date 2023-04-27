99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Essentia Health ordered to pay Bayfield County family $19 million for medical malpractice

An attorney faulted the health system for a breakdown in communication that led to an 8-day-old baby's permanent disability.

family posing outdoors on a farm
Johnny Galligan, front, is pictured with his parents, Steve and Alina Galligan, and his three sisters. The Ashland-area family was awarded nearly $19 million in damages from Essentia Health in a malpractice trial over the permanent brain damage Johnny Galligan suffered days after his birth.
Contributed / Galligan family
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Today at 6:00 AM

WASHBURN — A Bayfield County jury has ordered Essentia Health to pay nearly $19 million to the family of a newborn who suffered permanent brain damage as the result of a serious infection that staff failed to diagnose.

The panel last week found the Duluth-based health system 100% liable for injuries suffered by Johnny Galligan eight days after he was born in 2013.

Court documents state that Ashland Clinic staff initially believed the child was having digestive issues. It was not until he was flown to a Minneapolis hospital in critical condition that another medical team discovered he was suffering from bacterial meningitis, a potentially fatal condition.

Johnny, now 10, is in a wheelchair and cannot walk or speak as a result of his brain damage, said Garrett Gondik, an attorney representing the family through Superior's Gondik Law, S.C. He experiences seizures, is nearly completely deaf and blind and has a shortened life expectancy.

The family should really be celebrated for their dedication and what they do for this child. It's a full-time job. It's more than a full-time job; it's an all-time job.
Attorney Garrett Gondik

"He lives at home with his mom and dad and sisters, and they take care of him 24/7," Gondik told the News Tribune. "This child has a lot of medical needs; his medicine cabinet looks like Walgreens or CVS. They're the experts in his care. The family should really be celebrated for their dedication and what they do for this child. It's a full-time job. It's more than a full-time job; it's an all-time job."

Galligan's parents, Steven and Alina, brought the malpractice suit against multiple defendants, including Essentia, in 2020. The verdict, accounting for past and future medical expenses and emotional damages, is likely one of the largest-ever jury awards in Northwestern Wisconsin.

"The Galligan family would like to thank the jury for their service, dedication and sacrifice," the parents said in a written statement. "They say it takes a village to raise a child and that is certainly applicable to Johnny. The community support has been heartwarming and overwhelming."

We are disappointed with the verdict because we stand behind the care provided in 2013.
Tony Matt, Essentia spokesman

Essentia did not discuss the details of the case, but a spokesman indicated further litigation is possible. Sizable jury verdicts are often reduced in post-trial motions or appeals.

"We feel compassion for this family and the care team, as we recognize that cases like this are very difficult for all involved," said the statement from Tony Matt. "We are disappointed with the verdict because we stand behind the care provided in 2013. We are exploring our options regarding next steps and remain committed to delivering high-quality care to the patients and communities we are privileged to serve."

Doctors suspected other causes

Johnny was born at Ashland's Memorial Medical Center on Feb. 20, 2013. It wasn't immediately known, but Gondik said he apparently was exposed to Group B streptococcal bacteria at some point during his stay. An infection of the membranes around the brain and spinal cord, bacterial meningitis can be particularly serious in newborns with undeveloped immune systems.

Johnny remained hospitalized for several days due to a low heart rate and decreasing weight, but was discharged to the family's rural Ashland home Feb. 24. The complaint states that he became "extremely fussy and irritable" on the night of Feb. 27 and his mother brought him to Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic the next morning. He was seen by Dr. Andrew Snider, who did not conduct any testing but arranged to have a county nurse stop by because he thought the boy was being overfed.

The boy, however, continued to struggle and the nurse reportedly determined he needed to return to the doctor's office immediately. Snider, according to the complaint, initially referred them to the pharmacy for prescriptions to treat reflux and constipation before agreeing to an appointment later that day.

Staff then sent the baby for X-rays to check for a possible bowel obstruction, and by that point he was "lethargic" and had developed "acute respiratory distress." He was transferred to the adjacent hospital, where emergency room staff believed him to be "critically ill" and arranged to have him flown to Duluth.

The complaint states that an Essentia pediatric intensive care unit flight team arrived via helicopter and found Johnny in "near respiratory failure." Staff then contacted Children's Minnesota hospital and arranged to have him flown to Minneapolis due to surgical capabilities. It was there that doctors had an "immediate" concern of meningitis and quickly diagnosed the condition — but not before Johnny suffered lifelong brain damage.

Jury faults staff for lack of communication

Memorial Medical Center was initially named in the complaint, but Gondik said an agreement was reached to drop that claim and limit the case to Essentia's care.

Snider also had been named as a defendant, but the 12-member jury cleared him of negligence. Gondik said evidence presented at the three-week trial indicated that other staff members failed to relay critical information in a timely manner to the doctor, including a note from the county nurse.

"It was like a systemic failure," the attorney said. "It was a lack of communication — miscommunication, bad handling of information on the staff's part. And (the jury) thought it wasn't Snider's fault, but that he was put in a bad spot because of the lack of communication, which of course caused this injury."

The jury awarded Steven and Alina Galligan $7.5 million for Johnny's future medical expenses and $5 million for their loss of society and companionship. The couple also received $925,000 for various past services and out-of-pocket expenses.

Johnny himself was awarded $1 million for his past pain, suffering and disability, and $1.3 million for future damages in that category. The panel said he also was entitled to $2 million in past medical expenses and $1.2 million for his future loss of earning capacity.

Gondik said the court would need to approve how the $18.93 million is managed, should it withstand expected legal challenges.

The attorney stressed that it's "not all gloom and doom" for the family, which operates a farm southwest of Ashland. They take Johnny out for rides on the combine, he goes swimming with his parents and three sisters, and he is the face of an annual holiday toy drive in the Ashland area.

"They have adapted their lives," Gondik said. "He does a lot of things other kids do. He's part of the family. They have to do it differently, but it's not like he's bedridden. There is some positivity in it, and the family is just great."

Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Tom Olsen has covered crime and courts for the Duluth News Tribune since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and a lifelong resident of the city. Readers can contact Olsen at 218-723-5333 or tolsen@duluthnews.com.
