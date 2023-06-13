Esko Public Schools to change team name as new state law takes effect

ESKO — A new Minnesota law means a new name for a Northland school district.

School board members at Esko Public Schools, where students have for decades played as the “Eskomos,” agreed on Monday to discontinue that nickname and related iconography. The nickname is a play on “Esko” — the name of the unincorporated Carlton County community — and “Eskimo” — a word that refers to Alaska Natives, who generally find it offensive and prefer terms such as “Inuit” instead.

The change is a result of legislation approved in late May that institutes a statewide ban on American Indian mascots. The ban takes effect Sept. 1, 2025, but Esko School Board members agreed to stop using “Eskomos” as of June 30, making the school district’s 82-person class of 2023 the last to graduate under that name.

“We just want to comply with the law,” Jerry Frederick, chair of the Esko School Board, told the News Tribune shortly after Monday’s meeting. “We’re raising … the future leaders of the district or the state, hopefully, so we want to be good stewards and have ourselves lead as an example to those kids.”

The board’s resolution directs Superintendent Aaron Fischer and other district staff to determine what, specifically, the new law will require the district to do before the 2025 deadline and figure out how much those changes might cost.

The Esko school’s facade proclaims it the “Home of the Eskomos” and the name, as well as igloo iconography, are peppered across its sports venues. The school district’s synthetic turf football field has a large igloo logo at its 50-yard line.

A few spots at Esko Public Schools' sports facilities proclaim it the "Home of the Eskomos." Joe Bowen / Duluth News Tribune

“We’ll try to mitigate as much as we can once the state tells us what we have to do,” Frederick said. “The turf still has X number of years of life, so what do we do with that? Do we rip out that centerpiece and then in five years have to replace everything? Or can we wait until the whole turf needs to be replaced? Who knows — without guidance from the state, we just don’t know what needs to be done.”

It’s not clear what name the school district’s athletes will compete under in the 2023-2024 school year. Frederick said it will be something in the vein of the Washington Commanders, a professional football team that was temporarily the Washington Football Team after team leadership discontinued its earlier name, which is a derogatory term for American Indians. That could mean teams next year are, perhaps, “the Esko Football Team.”

The state ban makes exceptions for school districts on reservations where at least 95% of the student body is American Indian. That means districts such as Red Lake Schools, where students play as the Ogichidaag and Ogichidaakweg — “warriors” — are presumably exempt from the ban.

The ban doesn’t apply in the first place to schools such as the Fond du Lac Ojibwe School in Cloquet, where students also compete as the Ogichidaag, because it’s a federal Bureau of Indian Education school that’s run by the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Esko Public Schools' facade. Joe Bowen / Duluth News Tribune

Districts like Esko could ask for an exemption to the ban by petitioning all 11 tribal nations in Minnesota as well as the Tribal Nations Education Committee. Frederick said he spoke to staff at the Minnesota School Boards Association, a nonprofit consultancy for public school officials, as well as other school board chairs about the name change.

“I truthfully, myself, don’t believe there would be any way that we would get an exemption,” he said.

The change has been in the works — or at least talked about — at the district since Esko students circulated a petition in 2020 calling for the district to change its teams’ name. The push was renewed this spring by a group of Esko parents that includes Rachel Gilbertson, who said on Monday that she was grateful the school board opted to change the district’s name and iconography.

“So grateful for all those that have been calling for this change for a really long time at all levels,” Gilbertson said, adding that she was excited to see the ideas that Esko students and other community members could come up with for a possible replacement.

A Forum News Service review of school mascots and iconography found that 11 Minnesota school districts use American Indian mascots, team names, or iconography. They are Ashby, Battle Lake, Benson, Deer River, Esko, Menahga, Pipestone, Red Lake, Sleepy Eye, Warroad and Wheaton.