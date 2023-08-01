Esko man accused of striking Duluth motorcyclist, fleeing scene

DULUTH — An Esko man allegedly struck and seriously injured a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in downtown Duluth.

Erik Decker Reinertsen, 34, allegedly admitted to drinking prior to the collision, which occurred around 9:45 p.m. on the South Lake Avenue viaduct over Interstate 35, according to a criminal complaint.

Erik Decker Reinertsen

Authorities said the victim, who was not identified in documents, was thrown from the motorcycle into a concrete barrier. He reportedly lost consciousness and suffered a brain bleed, broken ribs, broken eye sockets and compound fracture of the leg, among other injuries.

The complaint states that Reinertsen's truck was gone by the time Duluth police and emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene. However, surveillance cameras allegedly captured the entire encounter.

"The video showed that the suspect vehicle continued about halfway down the ramp towards (southbound) Interstate 35 before the driver got out and ran to where the motorcyclist was laying on the ground," according to the complaint. "The suspect then got back into his car and eventually drove away."

Carlton County law enforcement officers stopped Reinertsen based on a description of the suspect vehicle. He allegedly told officers: "I was coming out of Canal Park and I followed some people through the intersection, right on Lake Avenue there, and someone came through the intersection the other way and I hit him."

He went on to claim that a Duluth police officer had told him to "clear the intersection" and "go home" and "call somebody." But officials said the video confirmed that he left the scene before any officers arrived.

The complaint also alleges that Reinertsen called his father, rather than the police, and told him he had hit a motorcyclist — again claiming an officer had told him to leave.

Police suspected Reinertsen was under the influence, and he reportedly acknowledged consuming alcohol at Pizza Luce, near the crash scene. Officers wrote that he had a "strong odor" of alcohol, with bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and trouble standing. Field-sobriety tests all indicated potential intoxication.

The complaint states that Reinertsen refused to take a preliminary breath test. A blood sample was obtained through a search warrant; results were still pending.

The victim was said to be bleeding heavily and had to be transported via ambulance to an emergency room. The complaint notes that complete medical records had not been provided ahead of Tuesday's filing of charges.

Reinertsen, who does not appear to have any criminal history, is accused of three felony counts of criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm. Judge Shaun Pearson set bail at $50,000.