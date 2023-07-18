Ely man killed in crash Monday

MORSE TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old Ely man was killed when his pickup truck left the road Monday evening.

William Orion Lloyd Fearn was driving his 2004 Ford F150 eastbound on the 2100 block of Grant McMahan Boulevard at approximately 5:40 p.m. when his truck went into the north-side ditch and struck a power pole, according to a news release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Fearn was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers.

Morse Fall Lake Fire Department and first responders, the Ely Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.