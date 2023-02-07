99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Ellie Jones appointed to Hermantown City Council

Ellie Jones will take Sen. Grant Hauschild's former seat on the council.

Hermantown city hall.
Hermantown city hall as seen June 30.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
February 06, 2023 08:36 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

HERMANTOWN — The City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Ellie Jones to serve out the remainder Grant Hauschild's term.

Ellie Jones sworn in to Hermantown
Ellie Jones was appointed and sworn in to the Hermantown City Council Monday evening.
Contributed / City of Hermantown

Hauschild resigned on Tuesday, Jan. 3, due to his election to the Minnesota State Senate District 3 seat. His term runs through the end of 2024 so it was filled by appointment Monday evening.

The position was open for applications through Jan. 23, to anyone at least 21 years old who resided in Hermantown for at least 30 days prior to their appointment. Six applied for the position and were interviewed at a council workshop Jan. 30.

READ MORE IN GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
4435142+keith-ellison.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota House to vote on extra funding for attorney general criminal division, public defenders
Attorney General Keith Ellison says he’s been asking the Legislature for years to give him more funding for the criminal division of his office.
February 06, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
oldestmayor020823.jpg
Minnesota
Mahtomedi mayor Jud Marshall, believed to be Minnesota’s oldest mayor, bows out at the age of 88
Marshall, who turns 89 on Feb. 13, has been mayor of Mahtomedi since 2004.
February 06, 2023 11:20 AM
 · 
By  Mary Divine / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Ridgewater Veterinary Technology 013123 006.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota veterinarian continues push to pass a veterinary technician licensure bill
Dr. Allen Balay, an award-winning veterinarian from New London, believes a licensing process would raise quality of animal care and hopefully keep technicians in the career field.
February 05, 2023 11:02 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
U.S. President Biden and Vice President Harris deliver remarks on the Biden-Harris economic agenda during visit to Philadelphia
Minnesota
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Minnesota Feb. 9
Harris will be coming to Minnesota following President Joe Biden's State of the Union address next week.
February 03, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
DSC_0285.JPG
Minnesota
Juneteenth becomes Minnesota holiday
Gov. Tim Walz on Friday, Feb. 3, signed into law a bill establishing a Juneteenth holiday in Minnesota.
February 03, 2023 03:24 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
3431366+Gun.jpg
Minnesota
DFL begins moving forward with gun control legislation
After swift early action on abortion and climate legislation, Democrats are starting work on another of their priorities: creating new laws aimed at curbing gun violence.
February 03, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
US-NEWS-MINNESOTA-HOUSE-ADVANCES-RESTORATION-FELON-1-SP.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota House advances restoration of felon voting rights
Similar legislation is pending in the Senate and also has the backing of Secretary of State Steve Simon.
February 02, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
062020.N.DNT.MARCHES TS c20.JPG
Minnesota
Minnesota House sends Juneteenth holiday bill to governor's desk
While Minnesota has symbolically recognized Juneteenth in the past, a bill would cement it as an official paid holiday for state employees.
February 02, 2023 08:55 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Close-up of Minnesota Capitol dome
Minnesota
Audit finds 'pervasive noncompliance' in Minnesota agencies providing grants
Lawmakers asked for a review amid an investigation of the nonprofit Feeding Our Future. Employees and others are accused of using $250 million intended for meal programs for real estate and travel.
February 02, 2023 05:16 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
081520.O.DNT.bluemoundsC8
Minnesota
Minnesota Senate passes bill requiring 100% clean energy by 2040
The standard now awaits a signature from Gov. Tim Walz, who said he supports the legislation.
February 02, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

"Welcome to Ellie and thank you for stepping up," said Mayor Wayne Boucher, on her appointment.

"Thank you for the opportunity," Jones said. "There were quite a few people interested in this position. We all had the same goal in mind. I hope to do my best and be an asset to the team."

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones was sworn in immediately following the vote and was seated with the council.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSHERMANTOWN
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
What To Read Next
3428879+23nov10_0595_0_0.jpg
Local
Allete plans transmission line between North Dakota, Montana
The line would link three markets in the U.S. power grid.
February 06, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
House fire in Mountain Iron
Local
2 hospitalized after Mountain Iron house fire
Three house fires occurred on the Iron Range since Thursday.
February 06, 2023 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
FILE: Huber Zip Sheathing
Local
Court sends wood plant review back to Cohasset
But the judges said there's enough evidence to prove the "project does not have the potential to cause significant environmental effects based on air emissions and timber harvesting."
February 06, 2023 02:28 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Mental illness defense considered in Ely stabbing case
Also in today’s episode, why you can’t catch muskies, and good news for Duluth’s tourism industry.
February 06, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports