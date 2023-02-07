Ellie Jones appointed to Hermantown City Council

HERMANTOWN — The City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Ellie Jones to serve out the remainder Grant Hauschild's term.

Ellie Jones was appointed and sworn in to the Hermantown City Council Monday evening. Contributed / City of Hermantown

Hauschild resigned on Tuesday, Jan. 3, due to his election to the Minnesota State Senate District 3 seat. His term runs through the end of 2024 so it was filled by appointment Monday evening.

The position was open for applications through Jan. 23, to anyone at least 21 years old who resided in Hermantown for at least 30 days prior to their appointment. Six applied for the position and were interviewed at a council workshop Jan. 30.

"Welcome to Ellie and thank you for stepping up," said Mayor Wayne Boucher, on her appointment.

"Thank you for the opportunity," Jones said. "There were quite a few people interested in this position. We all had the same goal in mind. I hope to do my best and be an asset to the team."

Jones was sworn in immediately following the vote and was seated with the council.