Eight further names suggested for Public School Stadium

DULUTH — School board members here are set to vote next month on a new name for Public School Stadium, the longstanding West Duluth sports venue adjacent to Denfeld High School.

Duluth Public Schools leaders on Tuesday, May 2, reviewed the proposed name changes sent to district staff in early April.

Holding the apparent inside track is a suggestion put forth by a committee of Denfeld High School staff, alumni, and students who want to rename the stadium itself after Walt Hunting, a towering figure in the school’s football history and the origin of its “Hunters” nickname, and the field inside after Marv Heikkinen, a similarly storied and successful Denfeld football coach in his own right.

The committee’s formal renaming suggestion triggered a school district policy that calls for staff there to open the floor, so to speak, to suggestions from the public at large.

The list:



”The Joe Vukelich Stadium,” suggested by Echo Bos, who said Vukelich, a longtime teacher at Denfeld, is the main reason Bos graduated and “I don’t think he knows how much students really appreciate him.”



”Michael Colalillo Memorial Park,” submitted by Robert Woods, Jr., who noted Colalillo was a World War II recipient of the Medal of Honor who also played football on the Public School Stadium field.

”Spirit Stadium,” suggested by Mike Flaherty, who said the name applies because the stadium is near Duluth’s Spirit Valley neighborhood. Now-closed high schools Morgan Park and Central, which used to play home games at Public School Stadium, were on the shore of Spirit Lake or sat on the Duluth hillside sometimes referred to as Spirit Mountain, Flaherty argued.



”Duluth Coaches Stadium,” suggested by Gordon Huhta, who said that name, or a variation of it, would honor past and present coaches.

No name change, suggested by Bob and Karen Bayless, who said the Hunting and Heikkinen rename was “cumbersome” and wondered if a name change was necessary in the first place. They said few people under the age of 45 would know either coach, and felt that, if a change was necessary, “Denfeld Stadium” was more practical and more recognizable.



”Essentia Stadium,” suggested by Sam Karns, who wondered why the school district wouldn’t pursue corporate sponsorship.

”Heikkinen Field at Walt Hunting Stadium” or “Marv Heikkinen Field at Walt Hunting Stadium,” submitted by Louie St. George III. Worried that Heikkinen’s name would eventually get dropped or forgotten about, St. George suggested attaching Heikkinen’s name to the stadium in the same manner as the University of Minnesota Duluth’s Griggs Field at James S. Malosky Stadium.



”Trident,” “Triad,” or “Pyramid” Stadium, suggested by Tim Beaulier, who felt the name would evoke the three Duluth public schools that played there — Denfeld, Morgan Park, and Central — and give them equal footing.

The News Tribune submitted a data request for those suggestions the day after the April 10 deadline to submit them. District staff indirectly fulfilled it on Monday by pointing to the list prepared in advance of Tuesday’s meeting.

With a formal list of suggestions in hand, district administrators are set to bring a recommendation to the school board at a meeting in June.