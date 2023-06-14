Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
East High School principal to leave post to lead districtwide college, career preparation

Danette Seboe will be replaced by Kelly Flohaug, an assistant principal in Circle Pines, Minnesota.

2796542+austinEAST0906c1.jpg
Danette Seboe as she took the helm at East High School in 2016.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Today at 5:47 PM

DULUTH — The annual administrative shuffle at Duluth Public Schools means a new head of districtwide career and technical education and, in turn, a new principal at East High School.

Dannette Seboe, who helmed East for the past seven years, is set to become the district’s principal of college and career readiness and technical education, which is a new position. She’ll be replaced at East by Kelly Flohaug, who’s been an assistant principal at Centennial High School in Circle Pines, Minnesota, for the past nine years.

"I am incredibly honored to join the Duluth school district in supporting East High School and the broader community," Flohaug, a 2001 University of Minnesota Duluth graduate, is quoted as saying in a message sent to East families Wednesday afternoon. "I look forward to partnering with the many people invested in supporting all students and I can't wait to be a Greyhound!"

Flohaug did not immediately return a News Tribune request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Seboe said her now-former job at East has included a lot of career and technical education work since district administration cut a position that coordinated it a few years ago.

“They’re kind of bringing it back in a different way,” she told the News Tribune. “I’m still a principal in Duluth, just a different role.”

Seboe said she’s looking forward to dedicating more time to career and technical education, but that it wasn’t easy to leave East. In her new job, she said, she hopes to work more closely with Duluth-area colleges and businesses. That could mean internships — possibly paid internships — that are tied to a specific field, plus career planning that extends into middle school grades.

“It could be a really broad new job,” Seboe said, “and I’m excited to get rolling and do some really new and innovative things to support our students and schools.”

