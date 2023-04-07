Durrwachter to run for City Council

DULUTH — A Lakeside composer is expected to run for Duluth City Council.

In a news release Friday morning, Wendy Durrwachter said she plans to enter the race for the 1st District seat next week. The seat is currently held by Gary Anderson. The two-term councilor has said he won't seek reelection.

The district covers the easternmost neighborhoods of Duluth.

Durrwachter said she raised her children as a single mother working multiple jobs, usually as a restaurant server, while pursuing her passion for music. She is now a composer with musical works performed across the country, she said.

“I know what it’s like to have your kids leave after high school and wonder if they will be able to return to the city they grew up in,” Durrwachter said. “I will focus on doing the work to ensure Duluth stays a great place to call home.”

Durrwachter is planning to formally launch her campaign at 10 a.m. Monday at Hawks Ridge Overlook in Duluth.