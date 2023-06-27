Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Duluth's RiverWest development billed as world-class destination

Grand plans for a $100 million riverfront investment come into sharper focus, as developers pay tribute to late city engineer Eric Shaffer.

An artist's rendition showing an aerial view of the proposed RiverWest housing development, looking westward from the banks of the St. Louis River toward Spirit Mountain.
Rendering of the RiverWest development.
Contributed / Hendrickson and Company
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Today at 5:18 PM

DULUTH — With its first three vacation homes now standing in the background and much more ambitious plans placed squarely on the drawing board, investors in the Spirit Valley Land Co. paid tribute to Eric Shaffer, former chief engineer of Duluth’s water and gas operations, as they unveiled a new city street named in his honor Tuesday.

“The RiverWest development has been many years in the making, and Eric Shaffer was a big part in making that vision a reality,” said Jim Benning, Duluth’s director of public works and utilities. “Until recently, this was woods, as you see behind you, and now it’s transforming into this wonderful addition to this west Duluth neighborhood, with residential housing, retail stores coming in the future, and a kickoff point for adventures on the river, trails and at Spirit Mountain.”

“What you can’t see is the utilities, and utilities are the lifeblood for this development," Benning said. "It’s easy to forget that each structure needs water for drinking, sanitation and fire suppression; sanitary sewer to carry the waste away; natural gas to heat the building; and storm sewers to convey and treat the stormwater runoff into the river.”

CampbellThea.jpg
Thea Campbell, granddaughter of the late Eric Shaffer, hands out stickers at a street dedication held in his memory Tuesday morning.
Peter Passi / Duluth News Tribune

“Eric and his team were instrumental in getting these utilities designed and constructed on this very challenging site,” Benning said. “But most of you who knew Eric were well aware that he was the right person to do this. He was a doer. He could be relied on to get the job done. I don’t recall ever hearing him say, ‘It can’t be done’ or ‘It’s too difficult.’”

In unveiling Eric Shaffer Way, developer Brad Johnson described the street as a testament to its namesake’s can-do attitude. Shaffer died in February following a snowmobile accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson said the development will bring $100 million of investment to the area by the time it is completed, with a 100- to 120-unit apartment building, a hotel, retail businesses and a restaurant as part of the mix.

Scott Neustel, a partner in the land company and owner of Ski Hut, noted that Outside magazine previously recognized Duluth as the No. 1 outdoor city in the nation.

“And this place, RiverWest, delivers the No. 1 outdoor experience not only in the city, but in the country and in the world. I truly believe that. And why do I believe that? It’s because RiverWest provides direct access to no less than 12 world-class trails, right from this place right here,” Neustel said.

also read

He pointed to the biking, hiking, skiing and paddle-sport opportunities that abound in the area.

Besides investing in housing for the 26.8-acre development, Neustel said he also aims to break ground this summer on a new Ski Hut store at the corner of Riverwest Drive and Grand Avenue. The new “adventure center” is expected to cost more than $3 million and will offer an array of outdoor gear for sale and rent.

RiverWest site plan rendering
Rendering of RiverWest development.
Contributed / Hendrickson and Company

“It’s going to be something that will provide the supplies and the rentals for outdoor enthusiasts who are coming to Duluth to enjoy our trails,” he said.

“My store and the other businesses that follow will be a perfect complement to both Spirit Mountain and these beautiful homes that you see here: the RiverWest Vacation Homes,” Neustel said.

Three of those four-bedroom vacation homes are already up and operating, with the owners routinely renting the properties to visitors for around $600 per night when they’re not staying there themselves, Johnson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the homes were sold for around $750,000 apiece before they were even built. Three more are slated to go up this summer. Phases 2 and 3 of the development are poised to bring another 35 or so vacation homes to RiverWest over the next two years.

“I’ve been investing in real estate here in Duluth now for a little over 30 years, and this is by far the most exciting project I’ve been involved in," rental investor Daniel Legg said.

read more
Woman standing in an apartment.
Business
Duluth Preservation Alliance to honor property owners
The 2023 Preservation Awards and Centennial Home Celebration is Wednesday.
May 29, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
apartment building in snowy conditions
Local
Duluth pulls $2.35 million in subsidies from housing developer
Plans to convert part of an apartment building into a "boutique hotel" didn't sit well with city officials and members of the Duluth Economic Development Authority.
May 23, 2023 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
apartment building in snowy conditions
Local
Duluth may cancel subsidies after housing project partially turns into 'boutique hotel'
A special meeting of the Duluth Economic Development Authority has been called to consider the proposed termination of a tax-increment financing package for the Lincoln Park Flats.
May 19, 2023 09:03 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Downtown apartment building seeks additional TIF financing
Local
Construction of stalled Duluth high-rise likely imminent
The development will need to begin soon or local financial assistance could be placed at risk.
May 15, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Construction in Duluth
Local
Report shows Duluth housing in high demand, short supply
The local median rent in Duluth rose from $1,274 to $1,355 in 2022 — a 6.4% uptick.
May 02, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
121619.N.DNT.GarfieldSquareC1.jpg
Local
Center City aims to build side-by-side affordable apartment buildings in Duluth
The organization soon will begin construction of a new apartment complex and seeks to bring more housing to a neighboring site.
April 28, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
apartment building in snowy conditions
Local
Duluth City Council seeks to block housing losses at subsidized projects
A local developer defended its decision to convert one floor of an apartment building in to a boutique hotel, saying it's the only way to save project from financial insolvency.
April 10, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
dca6b7-20230327-csb-racialcovenants-09-webp1400.jpg
Minnesota
College students uncover history of racist housing deeds in Stearns County
Halfway through the semester, they'd uncovered 95 racial covenants in St. Cloud, St. Joseph, Cold Spring and Sauk Centre
April 05, 2023 01:10 PM
 · 
By  Kirsti Marohn / MPR News
apartment building in snowy conditions
Local
Residents to make way for vacationers at subsidized Duluth housing development
Some tenants are being forced to move out of Lincoln Park Flats. Its developer received government aid to construct it, but is rethinking its business model in the face of financial challenges.
March 28, 2023 07:39 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Essentia buildings.
Health
Essentia participates in home, health equity fellowship
The program will teach representatives from Minnesota health systems about how social determinants of health caused by housing inequity can be addressed.
March 27, 2023 02:07 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt

While the adage about real estate values being driven by “location, location, location” still holds, Legg said he would add “license” to that list, as an investor.

“I’ve been trying to expand my portfolio of real estate here in the Duluth area for the last few years, and it’s been a painful process with the limited supply that’s out there. And as we all know, vacation rental licenses in Duluth are very hard to come by,” he said.

“So, that’s the big thing here. Yes, we have the location, and I’m excited about it that we’re in this fun playland. That gives me pleasure. But we also have the license to do business,” Legg said.

The RiverWest Vacation Homes will be licensed as a hotel operation, and as such will not be subject to the city’s cap on vacation-rental properties, explained Adam Fulton, deputy director of Duluth’s planning and economic development division.

“The demand is here in Duluth for vacation rentals. We know that. We know that the supply is not changing much. So, it’s not rocket science, folks. It’s supply and demand. And right here, I think we’ve got something that’s really really special,” Legg said.

Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
What To Read Next
Duluth News Tribune building.JPG
Local
School district eyes purchase of Duluth News Tribune building
June 27, 2023 05:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
4033159+Police-Lights.jpg
Local
Police investigate man's death in Biwabik
June 27, 2023 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
smoke in air
Local
Another air-quality alert issued for much of Minnesota, Wisconsin
June 27, 2023 10:17 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
waves crashing into rocks
Lifestyle
Dave Hoops column: Why Lake Superior water is ideal for brewing
June 27, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Dave Hoops
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings
Bulldogs Hockey
LA Kings trade former Bulldog Alex Iafallo to Winnipeg Jets
June 27, 2023 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
071021.O.DNT.deerfarmsC1
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR drops deer feeding ban in some counties, adds Itasca, Cass
June 27, 2023 09:15 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
A former stone church sits on the corner lot on a gray day.
Business
Couple converting old Coleraine church into cafe, wedding venue
June 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau