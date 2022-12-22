Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Duluth's lift bridge, training programs to benefit from federal aid

U.S. Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar announced funding for multiple Northland initiatives.

Aerial Lift Bridge
The Aerial Lift Bridge in Canal Park is lit at dusk. The bridge is slated to receive $500,000 in federal support to improve its pedestrian walkways.
2007 file / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
December 22, 2022 05:02 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WASHINGTON — Duluth’s Aerial Lift Bridge and other Northland projects will be getting a boost from the federal government soon, thanks to congressionally directed spending.

U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Tina Smith, D-Minn., announced Thursday that they have secured funding for the bridge, while also expanding housing opportunities and workforce development programs in sectors facing critical shortages.

“From improving the Aerial Lift Bridge to helping students pursue medical training programs, these projects will address key issues impacting Minnesotans on a daily basis. I am proud to have worked with local leaders to secure these investments, and I know that these resources will make a real difference for Duluth and so many communities across the North Shore,” Klobuchar said in a news release.

“These investments are a big win for Duluth and the North Shore. From key infrastructure improvements like bolstering pedestrian safety on the Aerial Lift Bridge and fixing Beaver Bay’s water system, to workforce development and expanding housing and shelter resources, these projects are going to have a real, positive impact on people’s lives,” Smith said in the news release. “I’m proud of the work we did to bring this funding to Northeastern Minnesota.”

In all, $500,000 has been set aside to modernize and strengthen pedestrian walkways on the Aerial Lift Bridge’s underlying steel support system. Another $432,000 will go to repair and replace water intake infrastructure in Beaver Bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the housing front, $2 million in federal funding will go to CHUM to increase the capacity of the Duluth organization’s congregate shelter, helping more people meet their basic needs and find suitable long-term housing.

Woman standing by her car.
Local
RELATED: Duluth nonprofits look to create sanctioned outdoor spaces for homeless people to live
Supervised camps could arrive in the city yet this summer.
July 26, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi

Additional funds will be dedicated to workforce development, with $108,000 going to Wilderness Health in Two Harbors to accelerate development of workforce training and education programs in four critical shortage areas: nursing, radiology, ultrasounds and laboratory technicians.

“I am incredibly grateful to our U.S. senators and to Sen. Klobuchar and her staff for prioritizing Duluth’s Aerial Lift Bridge for Congressionally Directed Spending,” said Duluth Mayor Emily Larson in a written statement. “The iconic lift bridge is the symbol of Duluth known worldwide, and these funds will assist us in ensuring its longevity toward supporting our international port, our city and our region.”

090620.N.DNT.LakeView c02.JPG
Health
ALSO READ: Wilderness Health selected for rural health award
The collaborative of Northland health care providers earned the 2022 Minnesota Rural Health Team Award because of its contribution to improving rural health care in the state.
November 12, 2022 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt

“The city of Beaver Bay would like to thank Sen. Klobuchar, Sen. Smith, and their staff for their assistance in obtaining funding for our water intake repair project,” said Beaver Bay Mayor Tom Gmach in the news release. “The city has spent five years searching for funding to address issues with our fresh water supply that serves the 120 residents and approximately 3 million North Shore visitors per year.

"The city struggled with qualifying for funding due to the large number of seasonal residents. This funding will allow us to make the needed repairs which will assure a safe and healthy water supply to residents and visitors to our small city.”

OTHER STORIES OF INTEREST:
Duluth SNOWSTORM
Local
Blizzard, storm warnings, power outages continue as winds increase Friday
South Shore snowbelt could see more snow into Christmas Day.
December 23, 2022 08:20 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Local
Missing woman found dead of suspected cold exposure
December 23, 2022 04:56 PM
Members Only
Local
Staffing trouble, more packages mean delays for Duluth-area mail, carriers claim
December 23, 2022 03:31 PM
Local
Commissioner Jewell says farewell
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM

Related Topics: DULUTHU.S. CONGRESSAERIAL LIFT BRIDGELAKE COUNTYAMY KLOBUCHARTINA SMITH
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Duluth News Tribune News Brief
Local
Ashland man found dead, presumably from cold exposure
The man, who was found outside and underdressed for the blustery weather conditions, could not be revived.
December 23, 2022 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Jill Lofald, Duluth School Board Chair, left, speaks during a meeting with local legislators about what the district wants and needs
Local
Duluth-area lawmakers eye special education spending, per-student funding hikes
A trio of Democratic Farmer-Labor lawmakers who represent nearly all of Duluth Public Schools met with school district officials and administrators Thursday.
December 23, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
SS Alpena travels under the Aerial Lift Bridge
Local
Duluth pieces together ambitious request for state aid
City leaders outlined their top priorities and a host of other objectives.
December 23, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Man snow blows driveway.
Local
Duluth on pace to break winter snowfall record
The 61.1 inches that have fallen so far are well ahead of the pace set in 1995-96.
December 23, 2022 09:59 AM
 · 
By  John Myers