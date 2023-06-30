Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Duluth's Highland Chateau apartment building sells for $8 million

The fully-occupied 60-unit complex has changed hands.

HighlandChateau.jpg
Highland Chateau, a 60-unit apartment building at 822 Baylis St., Duluth.
Peter Passi / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Today at 12:00 PM

DULUTH — The Highland Chateau apartment building, 822 Baylis St., has been sold for $8 million.

PLB Highland Chateau LLC bought the 60-unit complex from Sherman Associates, with the buyer represented by Encompass Real Estate Investment Services and the seller represented by a team from JLL Capital Markets.

The market-rate building was fully occupied at the time of the sale. it contains a mix of floor plans, including studios, plus one- and two-bedroom units with balconies or patios. The building's tenants also have access to garage space, on-site laundry facilities, a courtyard picnic area and fitness center.

One-bedroom units rent for $1,060 a month and two-bedroom units begin at $1,380.

Built in 1972, the building benefits from its close proximity to Marshall School, the University of Minnesota Duluth, Lake Superior College and the College of St. Scholastica.

PLB Properties is a Duluth-based holding company with a local portfolio of apartment buildings that now provides about 400 units of housing. It also serves a base of more than 60 commercial tenants.

The last recorded sale of the Highland Chateau property occurred in December 1998, when it was purchased for $1.73 million, according to records from the St. Louis County Assessor's Office.

