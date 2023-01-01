99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Duluth's first baby of 2023 arrives

Molly and Tom Danczyk of Hayward, Wisconsin, are the parents to the first baby born in Duluth in 2023.

First baby 2023 Baby Danczyk
Baby Danczyk, yet to be named, was born at 1:48 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023, making him the first baby born in Duluth in the new year.
Contributed / Tom Danczyk
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
January 01, 2023 04:51 PM
DULUTH — Molly and Tom Danczyk of Hayward, Wisconsin, are the happy parents of the first baby of the year born in Duluth — at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center at 1:48 a.m. on Jan. 1. Molly was due Jan. 2.

“We were staying up near Duluth in an Airbnb my family rented for the weekend. We were staying through Tuesday morning and hoping that the baby would come before then,” Tom said.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, the couple had yet to decide on a name for their baby boy. They have a couple that they’re deciding between, but weren’t ready to list them quite yet.

“Maybe by the end of the day,” Tom said.

“We haven’t found one that sticks yet,” Molly said.

This is the couple’s first child. He’s 20 inches long, and weighs 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

2023 Baby Danczyk
Tom and Molly Danczyk's son, name undecided, was born at 1:48 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023.
Contributed / Tom Danczyk

Molly went into labor early on New Year’s Eve and decided to go into the hospital around 8:30 p.m.

“We watched the ball drop from the hospital,” Tom said. “Then I laid down while her mom stayed with her. They woke me up by 1:15 and not a half an hour later, he was here.”

As for having the first baby born in Duluth in 2023, Tom said it wasn’t “a big deal.”

“It’s just one of those things,” Tom said. “But they’ll always have a party on their their birthday.”

Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
