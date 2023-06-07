Duluth's Elevator A sees first ship in nearly a decade

DULUTH — A once-dormant grain elevator received its first ship in nearly a decade.

The Royal Wagenborg Maxima fills up with beet pulp pellets at the historic Elevator A. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The 492-foot Maxima, owned by Dutch shipping company Royal Wagenborg, arrived in the Port of Duluth on Monday and docked along Elevator A on the north end of Rice’s Point to be loaded with 11,000 metric tons of beet pulp pellets destined for the Netherlands.

It’s the first vessel to arrive at Elevator A, purchased by Omaha-based Hansen-Mueller Co. last year, since December 2013. The facility shut down in 2015 under then-owner General Mills.

“We had to overcome the facility. Let’s be frank: It’s old. What we see here was essentially built in 1908,” Josh Hansen, president of Hansen-Mueller, said as he turned to the elevator behind him. “She’s not a real looker, but she can get a lot done in a day still. I think we’d all be super-pleased if we looked as good as her when we’re 115, and I know that we’d be happy if we could get the amount of work done at her age when we’re that old.”

The Royal Wagenborg Maxima fills up with beet pulp pellets. Elevator A is back in active service after its purchase by Hansen-Mueller and welcomed its first ship since 2013. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Built by the Consolidated Elevator Co. in 1908 with ceramic tile, brick and concrete, the structure replaced the original wooden elevator constructed on the site in 1894, the Duluth Seaway Port Authority said last June when the elevator was sold to Hansen-Mueller. General Mills bought the elevator from Consolidated in 1943, modernized it in the 1970s and operated it until 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 185-foot-tall structure has a 3.5 million-bushel storage capacity.

To ready the elevator after years of sitting dormant, Hansen said the roof, conveyors, dust collection system and other mechanical systems all needed work.

Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, talks to the media. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

But now that it’s up and running, Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, is hopeful the momentum remains.

“The more you can keep these facilities operating and in maintenance, the longer they’ll live and last,” DeLuca said.

While there was significant work required on the elevator, the dock wall and deck were in “excellent shape,” said DeLuca.

The site includes a 1,900-foot dock with a slip depth of 28 feet — a foot deeper than the Seaway-depth minimum — and on-dock rail service from BNSF Railway.

Hansen said the elevator employs approximately a dozen people.

The Royal Wagenborg Maxima fills up with beet pulp pellets. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Hansen-Mueller already owns the Daisy Elevator and Elevator M complex in Superior, using it primarily to move oats by rail. Hansen said “significant work” is required to make it accessible to ships again.

ADVERTISEMENT

The addition of Elevator A will allow Hansen-Mueller to access the St. Lawrence Seaway, which connects the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean.

The company also has a port in Houston.

The Royal Wagenborg vessel Maxima parked at Hansen-Mueller Elevator A. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Josh Hansen, center, president of Hansen-Mueller Company, talks to the media as the Royal Wagenborg’s Maxima fills up at Elevator A. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“Port access in the north, port access in the south gives us a really strong ability to make all of that work together as a cohesive unit,” Hansen said.

DeLuca also highlighted the new facility as “an alternative supply chain” to reach the Midwest.

Last shipping season, the port moved the least amount of grain by ship since 1890 amid fewer ocean-going vessels coming in, higher transportation costs, a poor crop, the war in Ukraine and a strong dollar. Grain moved through the Twin Ports by rail instead.

DeLuca is hopeful another operating grain elevator will help boost the port’s grain numbers.

“It’s very important to the port to have this facility back in productive activity, and it’ll add to the tonnage report,” DeLuca said. “They fill a niche grain market that complements the other grain facilities in the port.”