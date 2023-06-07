99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Duluth's Elevator A sees first ship in nearly a decade

Omaha-based Hansen-Mueller Co. purchased the former General Mills grain elevator a year ago.

Person talks between boat and elevator.
Josh Hansen, president of Hansen-Mueller Co., talks as the Royal Wagenborg's Maxima fills up with beet pulp pellets at Elevator A in Duluth on Tuesday. Elevator A is back in active service after its purchase by Hansen-Mueller and welcomed its first ship since 2013.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien
Today at 7:13 PM

DULUTH — A once-dormant grain elevator received its first ship in nearly a decade.

Boats fills at elevator.
The Royal Wagenborg Maxima fills up with beet pulp pellets at the historic Elevator A.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The 492-foot Maxima, owned by Dutch shipping company Royal Wagenborg, arrived in the Port of Duluth on Monday and docked along Elevator A on the north end of Rice’s Point to be loaded with 11,000 metric tons of beet pulp pellets destined for the Netherlands.

It’s the first vessel to arrive at Elevator A, purchased by Omaha-based Hansen-Mueller Co. last year, since December 2013. The facility shut down in 2015 under then-owner General Mills.

General Mills Elevator A.
Business
FROM 2022: Dormant since 2015, Twin Ports grain elevator sold, will be used for season's harvest
A Nebraska firm purchased the elevator and will use it to import and export primarily small grains grown in the U.S. and Canada.
June 13, 2022 01:17 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

“We had to overcome the facility. Let’s be frank: It’s old. What we see here was essentially built in 1908,” Josh Hansen, president of Hansen-Mueller, said as he turned to the elevator behind him. “She’s not a real looker, but she can get a lot done in a day still. I think we’d all be super-pleased if we looked as good as her when we’re 115, and I know that we’d be happy if we could get the amount of work done at her age when we’re that old.”

Boat fills at elevator.
The Royal Wagenborg Maxima fills up with beet pulp pellets. Elevator A is back in active service after its purchase by Hansen-Mueller and welcomed its first ship since 2013.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Built by the Consolidated Elevator Co. in 1908 with ceramic tile, brick and concrete, the structure replaced the original wooden elevator constructed on the site in 1894, the Duluth Seaway Port Authority said last June when the elevator was sold to Hansen-Mueller. General Mills bought the elevator from Consolidated in 1943, modernized it in the 1970s and operated it until 2015.

The 185-foot-tall structure has a 3.5 million-bushel storage capacity.

To ready the elevator after years of sitting dormant, Hansen said the roof, conveyors, dust collection system and other mechanical systems all needed work.

Woman talks between boat and elevator.
Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, talks to the media.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

But now that it’s up and running, Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, is hopeful the momentum remains.

“The more you can keep these facilities operating and in maintenance, the longer they’ll live and last,” DeLuca said.

While there was significant work required on the elevator, the dock wall and deck were in “excellent shape,” said DeLuca.

The site includes a 1,900-foot dock with a slip depth of 28 feet — a foot deeper than the Seaway-depth minimum — and on-dock rail service from BNSF Railway.

Hansen said the elevator employs approximately a dozen people.

Boat fills at elevator.
The Royal Wagenborg Maxima fills up with beet pulp pellets.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Hansen-Mueller already owns the Daisy Elevator and Elevator M complex in Superior, using it primarily to move oats by rail. Hansen said “significant work” is required to make it accessible to ships again.

The addition of Elevator A will allow Hansen-Mueller to access the St. Lawrence Seaway, which connects the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean.

The company also has a port in Houston.

A ship parked at a grain elevator
The Royal Wagenborg vessel Maxima parked at Hansen-Mueller Elevator A.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Person talks at a press conference.
Josh Hansen, center, president of Hansen-Mueller Company, talks to the media as the Royal Wagenborg’s Maxima fills up at Elevator A.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“Port access in the north, port access in the south gives us a really strong ability to make all of that work together as a cohesive unit,” Hansen said.

DeLuca also highlighted the new facility as “an alternative supply chain” to reach the Midwest.

Last shipping season, the port moved the least amount of grain by ship since 1890 amid fewer ocean-going vessels coming in, higher transportation costs, a poor crop, the war in Ukraine and a strong dollar. Grain moved through the Twin Ports by rail instead.

The 624-foot long bulk carrier, Resko, the first saltie to visit the Twin Ports in 2022, hosts ceremony.
Local
FROM 2022: Grain exports from Port of Duluth-Superior on pace for lowest or second-lowest year since 1890
Fewer salties coming in, higher transportation costs, a poor crop, the war in Ukraine and a strong dollar all play a role.
December 27, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

DeLuca is hopeful another operating grain elevator will help boost the port’s grain numbers.

“It’s very important to the port to have this facility back in productive activity, and it’ll add to the tonnage report,” DeLuca said. “They fill a niche grain market that complements the other grain facilities in the port.”

PolyMet
Local
Army Corps revokes key Northmet copper-nickel mine permit
The permit "does not ensure compliance with water quality requirements of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa," according to the Army Corps.
June 06, 2023 06:24 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
A Delta jet in flight.
Local
Biden signs Stauber, Klobuchar bill to study modernization of pilot alert system into law
June 06, 2023 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
A tractor is lowered onto land by a crane.
Business
First cargoes on the Duluth-Antwerp liner include futuristic tractor, Amsoil products
June 02, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
stauberstillII.jpg
Local
Stauber votes to raise debt ceiling
June 01, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien

Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
