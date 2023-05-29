Duluth veteran urges community to remember all fallen soldiers

DULUTH — Speaking to a crowd gathered on Stowe Street Monday morning for a Memorial Day ceremony at the Gary-New Duluth Veterans Memorial, retired Army Capt. Craig Fellman reminded everyone to not only honor those who gave their life in battle, but also those who have died by suicide after returning home.

“It is our responsibility as citizens to remember the nation's brave fallen men and women, whether they died on foreign lands in the heat of battle, or whether they died after their service in the uniform had ended,” Fellman said. “Never forget the men and women. We know all too much the cost of freedom. Their service to this country is their greatest gift of all.”

United States Army veteran Craig Fellman speaks at the Memorial Day service in Gary New-Duluth on Monday, May 29. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Fellman, a Duluth native and 1995 graduate of the United States Military Academy, was the featured speaker during Monday’s ceremony in Gary-New Duluth. Fellman was a captain for the Black Knights’ men’s hockey team as a senior in 1994-95. He served as an aviation officer for seven years before being discharged in 2002.

Now a senior vice president for APi Group, Fellman spoke about his generation of soldiers who have served since the terrorist attacks of Sept, 11, 2001. He advocated for the over 30,000 estimated military personnel who have died by suicide. He also took the time to honor three of the over 7,000 U.S. military personnel who died in battle since Sept. 11. They included Army Capt. Jimmy Adamouski, Marine Maj. Douglas Zembiec and Army Maj. Tom Kennedy, and all three were close to Fellman, he said.

Dozens of people listen to retired Army Capt. Craig Fellman as he speaks at the Memorial Day service in Gary-New Duluth on Monday. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

“These are the men and women of my generation,” Fellman said. “These are three of the greatest people that ever walked the earth. They are not normal, average people. They were literally the best of the best, exceptional leaders, caring people cut from a special cloth. They were gifted and talented.”

Other participants in Monday’s ceremony included Boy Scout Troop 13, singer Marcus McConico and Father John Petrich. Duluth city councilors Arik Forsman, Janet Kennedy and Terese Tomanek were in attendance. Duluth Mayor Emily Larson also spoke at the event, while her opponent in the upcoming mayoral election, Roger Reinert, was also in attendance.

Members of BSA Troop 13 present the different iterations of the United States flag throughout history as part of the Memorial Day service in Gary-New Duluth on Monday. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Gary Bubalo, who grew up in the community of Gary-New Duluth, was the master of ceremonies. He read the names of those of veterans from the area’s far west communities of Riverside, Smithville, Morgan Park, Gary-New Duluth, Fond du Lac and Oliver, Wisconsin, who lost their lives during World War II, Korea, Vietnam and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Bubalo, a board member of the Gary-New Duluth Development Alliance and GND RECreation Area, said it’s been special to see the event draw 150-200 people every Memorial Day, especially after all the work that was put in during the early part of the last decade to retore the Gary-New Duluth Veterans Memorial.

“It's really special to me. It's almost like a reunion. You see people you grew up with, and that's why it's important to me,” Bubalo said. “It always inspires me to see people come out for this. I'm really grateful.”

The United States flag sits at half staff at the Memorial Day service in Gary-New Duluth on Monday. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Judd Johnston plays "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes at the Memorial Day service in Gary-New Duluth on Monday. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

As part of the Memorial Day Service in Gary-New Duluth on Monday, the ARNG Honor Guard performs a flag ceremony by replacing the United States flag with a new one. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

ARNG Honor Guard members salute while they raise the United States flag to half staff as part of the Memorial Day service in Gary-New Duluth on Monday. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Attendees listen to Mayor Emily Larson speak at the Memorial Day service in Gary New-Duluth on Monday. Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune