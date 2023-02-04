99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Duluth tourism tax collections hit new high in 2022

The growth in visitor spending exceeded the inflation rate.

fireworks file
Fireworks light the sky on the Fourth of July at Bayfront Park in Duluth.
2009 file / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
February 04, 2023 02:46 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — The city’s tourism industry took another stride toward recovery in December. Year-end numbers show annual tourism tax collections from hotel stays and restaurant and bar tabs rose 10.8% compared with the previous year and more than 11% relative to the pre-pandemic performance of 2019.

Of course some of these increased tax revenues reflect the impact of inflation, which drove prices up an average of 6.5% last year. Even so, local tourism spending significantly outpaced the rising cost of goods and services, said Jennifer Carlson, Duluth’s finance director.

Yet hotel room occupancy has yet to quite return to pre-pandemic levels, with 58.8% of rooms booked in 2022, versus 61.5% in 2019.

Of course, the quantity of hotel and motel accommodations on the local market has continued to trend upward, despite a slight dip in 2022. And the actual number of stays booked in Duluth rose by a half-percent from 2019 to 2022, even though occupancy rates have slipped a bit due to an inventory increase of more than 42,000 rooms in the past few years. In all, visitors spent more than 772,000 nights in local hotels and motels last year, according to data from Smith Travel Research.

Total hotel and motel revenues hit a new high of more than $124.5 million in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

In all, Duluth’s tourism tax collections totaled nearly $13.8 million in 2022, exceeding the city’s budget projections by 14.9%.

“When I took the December collections and factored in inflation, we’re still up about $500 grand from 2021. So, 2022 was about the same as 2019, pre-pandemic. That leads me to believe we’re a little better. I’m not going to make predictions for 2023 out of that, but that’s how we ended the year,” Carlson said.

Total trips to Duluth rose 3.8% from 2021 to 2022, according to Arrivalist, a location intelligence platform for the travel industry that uses mobile devices to track visitor activity. Comparable data for 2019 was not available.

tax collections.jpg
Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune
hotel occupancy.jpg
Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
An overhead view of people enclosed by a chain-link cage on the pedestrian walkway of the Aerial Lift Bridge.
Local
Northlandia: Once upon a time, you could ride Aerial Lift Bridge for quarter
From 1965-1973, the public could step into a safety cage and remain on the Lift Bridge as it rose. Local children would reach out and drop pennies into freighters' smokestacks.
February 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Severe cold snap hit Duluth 100 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
February 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
The Vineyard Church on Arrowhead Road.
Local
Duluth church suspends 2 employees; police investigating misconduct allegations
Authorities said they are looking into "complaints of assaults from victims" related to the Vineyard Church.
February 03, 2023 04:58 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
web carl.jpg
Local
Crawford appointed to State Board of Public Defense
Carl Crawford is the human rights officer for the city of Duluth.
February 03, 2023 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
file: cold weather.jpg
Local
Duluth wakes up to coldest morning of winter
School canceled due to extreme wind chills, but a warm-up coming fast
February 03, 2023 07:45 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, truck shot during Northland strike
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
February 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Barking dog, 12-year-old girl may have saved Duluth family
Also in today’s episode, Arena League puts Duluth on shortlist for football team
February 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
392190+twine1.jpg
Local
World's Heaviest Ball of Twine poised to move
Fundraising is underway to move the giant ball of twine from the home of James Frank Kotera, JFK, to the Highland Town Hall in Douglas County.
February 02, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
airportWeb.jpg
Local
Charges: Virginia man threatened to 'blow up' Duluth airport
A mental health screening was requested for the 51-year-old, who was previously committed for treatment needs.
February 02, 2023 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Patrick Wilson Battees Jr.
Local
Battees wants 'inconsistent' verdict overturned in Duluth murder case
A defense attorney and prosecutor debated whether the jury accepted the teen's self-defense claim in delivering a split verdict.
February 02, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

Related Topics: DULUTHTOURISM
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
What To Read Next
Fire truck
Local
Barking dog, 12-year-old girl may have saved Duluth family
Firefighters saved the house Wednesday night after the garage was destroyed by flames.
February 02, 2023 08:34 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Duluth natural gas break cost $40,000-$50,000
Also in today’s episode, an update on a 2001 Duluth murder case and more.
February 02, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
051319.op_.dnt_.oppic_.jpg
Local
Anniversary of Duluth natural gas line rupture still shivers memories
Comfort Systems was saddled with a $40,000-$50,000 bill because of a contractor's mistake that nearly plunged the city into a winter heating crisis.
February 02, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: UMD students protested 40 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
February 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse