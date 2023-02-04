Duluth tourism tax collections hit new high in 2022

DULUTH — The city’s tourism industry took another stride toward recovery in December. Year-end numbers show annual tourism tax collections from hotel stays and restaurant and bar tabs rose 10.8% compared with the previous year and more than 11% relative to the pre-pandemic performance of 2019.

Of course some of these increased tax revenues reflect the impact of inflation, which drove prices up an average of 6.5% last year. Even so, local tourism spending significantly outpaced the rising cost of goods and services, said Jennifer Carlson, Duluth’s finance director.

Yet hotel room occupancy has yet to quite return to pre-pandemic levels, with 58.8% of rooms booked in 2022, versus 61.5% in 2019.

Of course, the quantity of hotel and motel accommodations on the local market has continued to trend upward, despite a slight dip in 2022. And the actual number of stays booked in Duluth rose by a half-percent from 2019 to 2022, even though occupancy rates have slipped a bit due to an inventory increase of more than 42,000 rooms in the past few years. In all, visitors spent more than 772,000 nights in local hotels and motels last year, according to data from Smith Travel Research.

Total hotel and motel revenues hit a new high of more than $124.5 million in 2022.

In all, Duluth’s tourism tax collections totaled nearly $13.8 million in 2022, exceeding the city’s budget projections by 14.9%.

“When I took the December collections and factored in inflation, we’re still up about $500 grand from 2021. So, 2022 was about the same as 2019, pre-pandemic. That leads me to believe we’re a little better. I’m not going to make predictions for 2023 out of that, but that’s how we ended the year,” Carlson said.

Total trips to Duluth rose 3.8% from 2021 to 2022, according to Arrivalist, a location intelligence platform for the travel industry that uses mobile devices to track visitor activity. Comparable data for 2019 was not available.

Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune