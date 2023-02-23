Duluth to seek input on prospective plans for shared library, workforce center

DULUTH — Mayor Emily Larson laid out preliminary plans Wednesday afternoon to co-locate the city’s Workforce Development center with its downtown library.

She said the shared facility could take shape within the walls of the existing structure at 520 W. Superior St. or might even result in the construction of a new building, explaining that her administration remains open to a range of options.

The Duluth City Council will be asked Monday to approve $150,000 in funding to collect community input and hire an architectural firm to draw up pre-design documents for a new multi-use building. Those city funds will be equally matched by the Duluth Library Foundation, said Erin Kreeger, the nonprofit organization’s executive director.

Larson said the library already provides a trusted and welcoming presence in the community, “where people know they can show up and exist.”

“You don’t need a membership card. You don’t need an address. You don’t need to be an expert. You can just be,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to personally thank our library staff who do more than you ever expected in providing these services. This is truly the living room of our community of our city,” Larson said.

also read





Kreeger said the library foundation was formed more than 30 years ago to support the public library both philanthropically and through advocacy. She said the organization has contributed thousands of books and materials to the Duluth Public Library’s collection through the years and has invested more than $1.04 million in support of its operations.

“We’re going to be working with our partners to design an equity-centered community engagement process, creating a community-informed redesign and revisioning of this facility and what it can mean for the community,” she said.

“Libraries are unique in that they serve as a community hub and they are free for all people of all backgrounds,” Kreeger said. “We are excited about the opportunity to update this facility to meet the current and future needs of both the library and workforce development, and really to imagine what a creative and innovative space can bring to the downtown area.”

Samuel Kuutti looks at books in the musicians section of the downtown Duluth Public Library on June 7, 2021. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

“But most importantly, we’re excited to participate in a community engagement process which will ensure members of our community have a seat at the table and that their voices are heard and reflected in the design that is produced,” she said.

Library Manager Carla Powers said she welcomes the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For many years, we have been doing our best to provide state-of-the-art services and meet our community needs out of a building that is inefficient to staff and operate, hard to monitor and control and difficult for the public to navigate and find what they’re looking for,” she said.

Elena Foshay, Duluth’s director of workforce development, said: “With this project, Duluth is joining a national trend of expanding what a library can be. Co-locating a library and workforce services under the same roof just makes a lot of sense.”

“We see incredible potential to collaborate and leverage each other’s strengths,” she said, pointing to greater outreach opportunities and shared resources, such as a staffed computer lab.

Larson said the partnership also creates additional funding opportunities.

“We are currently paying rent, for instance, for the Workforce Center,” she said, noting that a shared facility could be eligible for federal earmark funding, as well.

The joint project could also better position the city to receive state funding.

“This could also potentially be a bonding project for the 2024 session. And, as currently envisioned, a library in and of itself doesn’t meet the eligible regional standards. A co-location changes that,” Larson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the council signs off on the proposed plan, Larson said the initial $150,000 in funding will come from federal pandemic relief funding the city has received as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act.