Duluth to resume work on Brighton Beach renovation

The park will be subject to intermittent closures as reconstruction continues.

Pedestrians navigate debris from storm damage on the road at Brighton Beach in Duluth on Jan. 27, 2018. Large waves from a storm the previous day damaged the park road that runs along the Lake Superior shore.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 9:44 PM

DULUTH — Expect restricted access to Brighton Beach, aka Kitchi Gammi Park, again this summer as work to restore the recreational area and make it better able to withstand the pounding surf of storms continues.

Crews will be back on the job beginning Tuesday.

Plans call for an extension of the Lakewalk, girding of the shoreline and repositioning the road further inland, where it will be less susceptible to storm damage in the future.

The project also will bring new amenities to the park, which will undergo landscaping, including the removal and replacement of non-native plant species.

The next phase of work should be completed by the fall of this year.

A section of newly extended Lakewalk will remain open for the most part, but a news release from the city said: 'Users should anticipate the potential for intermittent, temporary closures for materials and equipment that may need to cross the trail."

Parts of the park also will be temporarily fenced off to allow for landscaping and for turf and vegetation to gain a better foothold before they are subjected to heavy foot traffic.

Brighton Beach road construction is slated for summer of next year.

No events will be scheduled at Brighton, nor will the park be available for reservations, until fall 2024 at the earliest, the city announced.

Memorial benches at the park have been temporarily removed but will be returned as the project nears completion.

For more information on the project or to submit questions or comments, visit: https://duluthmn.gov/parks/parks-planning/progress-in-the-park/brighton-beach/

Significant support for the project is being provided by the state of of Minnesota and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Meanwhile, park improvements are being financed by city bonding and the Parks Capital Fund.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
