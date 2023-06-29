Duluth to receive $8 million federal grant for Lakewalk

DULUTH — It looks like more federal infrastructure dollars are about to flow into the community, following a Wednesday announcement by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Duluth is poised to receive nearly $8.2 million that will be used to brace and broaden a popular stretch of the Lakewalk trail, stretching from Endion Station to Water Street and 26th Avenue East.

The grant is for one of 162 infrastructure projects nationwide slated to receive support, as part of a $2.2 billion federal package awarded through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program, or RAISE.

Duluth has enjoyed unusual success in its efforts to tap the federal program, with the most recent award coming atop an earlier-announced $25 million allocation to assist with the reconstruction of West Superior Street through Lincoln Park.

"This allows us to preserve and pretty dramatically enhance a downtown Lakewalk asset that is at the very core of Duluth's economic renaissance and without which the city would lack one of the engines of its economic growth," said Jim Filby Williams, director of parks, properties and libraries.

"So, the ability to reconstruct it for another 30 years in a manner that we expect will withstand what the lake is likely to throw at it in that time, in a way that is more accessible and safe for all our citizens, is just super-exciting," he said.

The city will be expected to cover 20% of the Lakewalk project cost, adding a little more than $2 million in funding to the picture.

The U.S. Department of Transportation refers to the pending Lakewalk initiative as a coastal infrastructure rehabilitation project. It said the project will improve safety by “widening the trail and separating users to improve flow and safety, such as a bike path that is separated through the use of a raised pedestrian boardwalk.”

"In terms of safety, where space permits, we're going to separate the trails more often than is the case now, and widen the trails — both the foot and the bicycle path — to the maximum degree that we can," Filby Williams said.

The project also is expected to improve the resilience of the Lakewalk, including its ability to withstand increasingly frequent and intense storm events by bolstering coastal barriers.

The improvements also are expected to make the Lakewalk more accessible, conforming with the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act. A project overview said: “Mobility and community connectivity will be improved by addressing barriers such as deteriorating surfaces, widths and slopes that are not ADA-compliant.”

"This will eliminate all of the very significant accessibility issues that remain," Filby Williams said, noting that in some areas with steeper grades, this may mean creating a separate alternate path with less slope.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said in a statement that "investments in our infrastructure serve as down payments on the long-term economic well-being of our state."

In a joint news release, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., said that "infrastructure is the backbone of a strong, resilient economy, connecting Minnesotans to their jobs, schools, grocery stores and countless other opportunities."

"This funding will help connect the Lakewalk and the Hillside neighborhood and boost the local economy," Smith said.