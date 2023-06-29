Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Duluth to receive $8 million federal grant for Lakewalk

The allocation marks the second hefty slug of federal funding recently earmarked for a local project and one "at the very core of Duluth's economic renaissance."

062220.N.DNT.Skate c04.JPG
Skateboarders cruise the Lakewalk near Leif Erikson Park during Skate the Lake in June 2020. The city has been awarded funding to widen and support a section of the trail.
Tyler Schank / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Peter Passi
Today at 10:00 AM

DULUTH — It looks like more federal infrastructure dollars are about to flow into the community, following a Wednesday announcement by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Duluth is poised to receive nearly $8.2 million that will be used to brace and broaden a popular stretch of the Lakewalk trail, stretching from Endion Station to Water Street and 26th Avenue East.

The grant is for one of 162 infrastructure projects nationwide slated to receive support, as part of a $2.2 billion federal package awarded through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program, or RAISE.

Lakewalk improvement plan_June 2023.jpg
Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth has enjoyed unusual success in its efforts to tap the federal program, with the most recent award coming atop an earlier-announced $25 million allocation to assist with the reconstruction of West Superior Street through Lincoln Park.

"This allows us to preserve and pretty dramatically enhance a downtown Lakewalk asset that is at the very core of Duluth's economic renaissance and without which the city would lack one of the engines of its economic growth," said Jim Filby Williams, director of parks, properties and libraries.

"So, the ability to reconstruct it for another 30 years in a manner that we expect will withstand what the lake is likely to throw at it in that time, in a way that is more accessible and safe for all our citizens, is just super-exciting," he said.

The city will be expected to cover 20% of the Lakewalk project cost, adding a little more than $2 million in funding to the picture.

File: Lakewalk.jpg
People walk on the newly repaired Lakewalk in Canal Park at the conclusion of dedication ceremonies June 5, 2021.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

The U.S. Department of Transportation refers to the pending Lakewalk initiative as a coastal infrastructure rehabilitation project. It said the project will improve safety by “widening the trail and separating users to improve flow and safety, such as a bike path that is separated through the use of a raised pedestrian boardwalk.”

"In terms of safety, where space permits, we're going to separate the trails more often than is the case now, and widen the trails — both the foot and the bicycle path — to the maximum degree that we can," Filby Williams said.

The project also is expected to improve the resilience of the Lakewalk, including its ability to withstand increasingly frequent and intense storm events by bolstering coastal barriers.

A kitesurfer in huge waves next to lighthouse
Lifestyle
ALSO READ: Is Duluth on the 'North Shore' of Lake Superior?
For Duluthians, the "North Shore" is somewhere you leave the city to visit. Tourists, on the other hand, think they're on the North Shore as soon as they see the Aerial Lift Bridge. Who's right?
June 29, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

The improvements also are expected to make the Lakewalk more accessible, conforming with the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act. A project overview said: “Mobility and community connectivity will be improved by addressing barriers such as deteriorating surfaces, widths and slopes that are not ADA-compliant.”

"This will eliminate all of the very significant accessibility issues that remain," Filby Williams said, noting that in some areas with steeper grades, this may mean creating a separate alternate path with less slope.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said in a statement that "investments in our infrastructure serve as down payments on the long-term economic well-being of our state."

In a joint news release, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., said that "infrastructure is the backbone of a strong, resilient economy, connecting Minnesotans to their jobs, schools, grocery stores and countless other opportunities."

"This funding will help connect the Lakewalk and the Hillside neighborhood and boost the local economy," Smith said.

By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
