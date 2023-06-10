Duluth to decide fate of Lester Park Golf Course

DULUTH — The prospect of play ever again returning to the Lester Park Golf Course continues to dim, as the anticipated costs of restarting the operation have mounted in recent days.

While city administration had previously spitballed the course to lose about $600,000 under a plan to temporarily reopen the idled Lester Park links in 2024, those anticipated losses have now doubled to more than $1.2 million, according an updated estimate Duluth received this past week from an agronomist.

Jim Filby Williams, Duluth’s director of parks, libraries and properties, said the city has received increasingly precise cost projections of late that have brought the outlook into sharper focus.

“The increased costs are due largely to the intrinsic cost to reopen an exceptionally old and deteriorated golf course that has been shuttered for four years,” he said.

While some of the costs were anticipated, Filby Williams said others were not, such as some of the expenses related to failing infrastructure.

“There are many components of the course that require substantial reinvestment even to operate it for a year,” he said.

The city originally planned to reopen Lester for the 2024 season, while the only other municipal golf course in town, Enger Park, would be closed to undergo substantial improvements, including the replacement of its failing irrigation system.

But even during a potential closure at Enger, Filby Williams said the course would require substantial continued upkeep to ensure a prompt and successful restart when the renovations are completed.

Filby Williams also noted that the Lester Park golf course has traditionally underperformed its Enger Park companion, from a financial standpoint.

Frank Leis, of Duluth, practices chipping the ball on a green at the Lester Park Golf Course in May 2019. Clint Austin / file / Duluth News Tribune

At its Monday night meeting, the Duluth City Council will consider an alternative to reopening Lester in 2024, instead opting to keep Enger operating on a limited basis while renovations are in progress. Filby Williams expressed confidence that at least 18 holes could be maintained and made available for continued play at Enger while the course overhaul was underway in 2024. He said that all 27 holes at Enger might be offered for play on certain weekends during the 2024 season.

Enger might still operate at an anticipated annual operating loss of $26,000 for the season. But that’s just a small fraction of what the city likely would stand to lose at Lester. And Filby Williams said Enger might operate at close to a break-even point under some scenarios.

To keep its options open, Filby Williams said the city has been paying for an “intermediate” level of care at Lester Park, which he characterized as well beyond the maintenance typically found in city parks or private yards but well below the manicured status one would expect to find at an operating golf course.

“So, we have been able to retard some of the deterioration. But in looking at some of the areas, inevitably there have been some new unwanted weed growth in places like tee boxes and greens and the failure of bridges and the concerning condition of the clubhouse itself that our minimum maintenance regime was not sufficient to keep at bay,” Filby Williams said.

Even if the decision is made not to reopen Lester as a golf course, he said the city likely will spend about $15,000 this year to keep it mowed and maintained.

The city continues to explore the possibility of selling a portion of the golf course for future development , in conjunction with its partner, the Duluth Economic Development Authority.

City officials decided to pull the plug on the Lester Park Golf Course after years of financial losses.

As it contemplates the city’s plans for its public golf program, the Duluth City Council tabled three resolutions last month that would authorize $5.5 million in improvements to Enger Park, which is expected to continue operating as Duluth’s only remaining municipal golf course.