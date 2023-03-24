Duluth to cut trees at Brighton Beach, Enger Park Golf Course

DULUTH ― As the city prepares to reconfigure parts of Brighton Beach's Kitchi Gammi Park and the Enger Park Golf Course, trees will be removed in coming days.

About 100 trees will be cut down at Brighton to make way for the relocation of a storm-battered shoreside road that had received numerous repairs in recent years. Efforts are underway to stabilize Brighton's shore, move the roadway further inland to prevent future damage and to bring new amenities to the park. The targeted trees include about 75 Scotch pines, 20 trees of assorted varieties and five dead trees.

In a news release issued Friday, the city said it intends to plant "many new native and climate-adapted trees and shrubs throughout the park."

Meanwhile, at Enger Park Golf Course, several trees will be taken out to make way for the construction of a new, larger-capacity pond to be used for irrigation.

Work also will continue to remove dead and dying boulevard ash trees, as the invasive emerald ash borer continues to take a heavy toll on the species. The city says it will replace these trees with saplings of other varieties on a one-for-one basis, but they will take a while to grow to maturity.