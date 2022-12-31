Duluth teen certified as adult in July homicide

DULUTH — A teen who fatally shot a one-time friend during a confrontation in the city's Endion neighborhood last summer has been certified to stand trial as an adult.

Corey Devon Young, who turned 18 in November, challenged the transfer of his case out of juvenile court. But he'll now face the potential of a lengthy adult prison term if convicted of the intentional second-degree murder of Xzavier Louis Aubid-St. Clair, 17, on July 2.

“Respondent did not lack the capacity for judgment when the offense was committed and acted without the assistance of others," Judge David Johnson wrote in the certification order. "It may well be that the alleged victim in this matter instigated the initial confrontation, but respondent made the decision on his own to use a firearm.

"Moreover, this offense was committed while respondent was on probation for a firearm offense. While respondent does suffer from PTSD and conduct disorder, these diagnoses are not so severe to determine that he lacked the capacity at the time of the offense.”

Local FROM JULY: Duluth teen charged with murder; victim identified Corey Devon Young, 17, is already on probation after bringing a gun to school in May. Prosecutors will seek to have him tried as an adult.

A psychologist and probation officer both testified at a Nov. 28 certification hearing, in which defense attorney Mike Ryan focused on Young's mental health needs and the role of institutional racism in the treatment and criminal justice fields.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Certifying this matter into adult court all but ensures that the cycle that contributed to the death of Xzavier Aubid will continue into the next generation," Ryan wrote in a brief. "Another child will be raised without a father, and another Black man will be released from prison in his 30s with a resume limited to his criminal history. Nobody gains from this outcome.”

St. Louis County prosecutor Korey Horn argued there was no compelling reason to keep Young's case in juvenile court, citing the severity of his actions, his history of firearm violations and a lack of adequate resources in the juvenile system.

“Respondent left the safety of a residence to confront Xzavier Louis Aubid-St. Clair in the street," Horn wrote. "Without further provocation, respondent brandished a loaded pistol, pointed it at (St. Clair), and fired a bullet that penetrated Xzavier’s face, causing his death. There is probable cause to believe these simple yet paramount facts. Such an act is rightly treated with the utmost seriousness and carries with it weighty consequences.”

Young allegedly admitted to shooting St. Clair, who had verbally confronted him over his alleged involvement in a theft. A delinquency petition filed in July states that surveillance video also confirmed witness statements regarding Young pulling a handgun from a fanny pack and shooting the fellow 17-year-old in the head just before 9:30 p.m. on a Saturday near the intersection of 16th Avenue East and First Street.

A 16-year-old witness also told officers that he "heard (St. Clair) claim that (Young's) firearm wasn't real" before the suspect racked the slide and started firing from 10-12 feet away, according to the petition.

Young, who surrendered to officers early the next morning after several hours holed up in a nearby apartment, allegedly stated: "I swear it was self-defense. I felt threatened. He was saying I was a snitch and all that. I didn't know what to do."

Local FROM NOVEMBER: Duluth teen challenges adult certification in July killing Corey Devon Young could face decades behind bars if tried and convicted as an adult for the shooting death of Xavier Louis Aubid-St. Clair.

Young had just been sentenced five days earlier to six months of supervised probation after pleading guilty to possessing a 9 mm pistol and ammunition on school property. He also completed six months of supervised probation last year after authorities found ammo in his backpack at school, resulting in the dismissal of that charge.

Under Minnesota law, it is presumed a juvenile will be certified as an adult if the juvenile was 16 or 17 at the time of the offense and if the offense would result in a presumptive prison sentence. The child can keep the case in juvenile court and overcome the presumption of adult certification only by demonstrating clear and convincing evidence that retaining the proceedings in juvenile court serves public safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge Johnson noted that it is "incredibly unlikely" that Young would receive adequate programming in the juvenile system. The likely outcome — a sentence to the juvenile program at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Red Wing — could only extend to his 21st birthday, in November 2024.

As an adult, Young now faces a presumptive prison term of approximately 25 years if convicted of the murder charge. He made an initial appearance in late December, with Judge Shawn Pearson setting bail at $750,000.

Young, who was transferred from the Arrowhead Juvenile Center to the St. Louis County Jail, is next scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17.