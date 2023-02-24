Duluth teen accused of late-night shotgun spree

DULUTH — A Duluth teen faces a laundry list of felonies after allegedly firing a shotgun at parked cars in the city’s Morgan Park and Gary neighborhoods late last month.

Kristopher Kautz, 19, was charged Wednesday with 11 counts of drive-by shooting, two counts of possessing a machine gun, and six counts of possessing a firearm without a serial number. Authorities claim Kautz was riding in his silver Ford F-250 after bars closed on Jan. 29, and fired a shotgun at 11 parked and unoccupied cars while a sober friend drove.

Damage to the assorted cars and trucks matched the pattern of a shotgun, authorities said, and there were shotgun “wads” found near some of the damaged vehicles. A “distinct light-colored truck” was captured by some security cameras in the neighborhood, and a Facebook user recognized the truck as Kautz’s when he saw the footage posted there.

Police spoke to Kautz on Jan. 31. Kautz, according to the charges, indicated that he was “black-out drunk” and gave his keys to a friend, but did not offer much more information beyond that.

Authorities searched Kautz’s truck and family home. In his truck, they found spent and unspent shotgun shells, unspent 9mm shells, and an airsoft rifle. In Kautz’s bedroom, police claim, they found ammunition as well as 11 guns, six of which did not have serial numbers. In his upstairs living room area, they found two rifles — both of which, police claimed, were tested by the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and are considered “machine gun’s.”

Kautz was booked in St. Louis County Jail on Tuesday morning, according to records there . He was arraigned Friday morning in Duluth.

Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Victoria Wanta asked Judge Dale Harris on Wednesday to set Kautz’s bail at $40,000.

“What was found during the investigation of this case is concerning,” Wanta wrote, noting that the damaged vehicles were parked in neighborhoods and claiming that there was a “very real risk” of someone getting injured by a shotgun blast. “Further, the defendant was admittedly ‘black-out’ drunk during the time frame of the alleged shooting, which adds an even greater risk to the public if he is shooting shotguns in neighborhoods. ... Finally, the arsenal of firearms where the defendant lives is very concerning. While everyone has the absolute right to bear arms, many of his firearms did not have serial numbers on it, and two were functioning as machine guns.”

Harris set Kautz’s bail at $50,000, but left the figurative door open for Kautz’s pretrial or conditional release.