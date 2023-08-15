Duluth taps Ronchetti as director of planning, economic development

DULUTH — Mayor Emily Larson announced Chad Ronchetti as her pick to lead the city's planning and economic development division Tuesday afternoon, referring to the directorship as a post "that is so important to the future of our community."

Ronchetti, 42, will replace Chris Fleege, the division's previous director who died unexpectedly in June.

In his new role, Ronchetii will oversee 40 staff members, assuming his appointment is approved by the Duluth City Council.

"This is a division that touches absolutely every part of every neighborhood," Larson said.

Ronchetti currently serves as director of planning and development for Kraus-Anderson Construction and is expected to assume his new duties with the city on Sept. 5. Prior to his recent foray into the private sector, Ronchetti served more than 2 1/2 years as a Duluth city planner.

Ronchetti referred to the new position as his "dream job."

Ronchetti grew up in Hibbing, but his family moved to the Twin Cities during the mining downturn of the 1980s.

He moved back north to Duluth in 2007 and initially worked overnight shifts at a hotel over Thompson Hill.

"It was one of the very few jobs I could find at the time, and one morning after my shift in late November, I came down Thompson Hill as the sea smoke was rolling toward the Lift Bridge and it was alight with the colors of the rainbow from the rising sun. And I was just struck by this juxtaposition of a vibrant industrial working waterfront and the natural wonders that surrounded it," he recalled.

"I knew then that this place was magical. I knew then that Duluth was my home," Ronchetti said.

He said the experience has inspired his notion of community development. "A key to that is fostering a sense of place, an authentic connection and a feeling of belonging."

"It's my personal mission to foster in others the same passion for place that I have," he continued. "I want business to feel welcome here. I will strive to drive investment that enhances our character. And I believe in an economy that is diverse, thriving and that works for everyone. I want to help build a region that collaborates for the betterment of us all."

Larson said Ronchetti will be responsible for implementing the recommendations of a soon-to-be-released Downtown Housing Study and the findings of a Downtown Task Force, put together in hopes of revitalizing the city's central commercial district, which has struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, served on the search committee that selected Ronchetti, and said, "I really can think of no better choice for the new economic development director than Chad Ronchetti. He's passionate about this community. He's passionate about the region, and he's passionate about bringing prosperity to lift up the entire region and the city and all the people that live there. So, we're excited to work with him in bringing business to the port and economic development to the region as the port authority."

Matt Baumgartner, executive director to the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce, said, "We couldn't be more thrilled about Chad's appointment."

"This appointment marks a significant step forward in our collective efforts to enhance the city's economic development position," Baumgartner said. "We at the Chamber have been steadfast in our commitment to improving construction services, inspections and permitting, even having an ad hoc task force that started in 2021, producing recommendations that were supported and affirmed in a recent economic development audit."

Baumgartner also spoke in support of efforts to bring more housing to Duluth's downtown, saying, "We believe density and housing in the downtown is a significant part of the vision forward for growth that we want to see in our downtown district."

Ronchetti acknowledged that revitalizing downtown Duluth will be a challenge.

"I don't take any of that lightly. This city's commercial property is the foundation of our tax base, and the members of our downtown core are by far some of our greatest taxpayers. So, the revitalization of our downtown is key. It's critical," he said.

"But one of my core principles in sanguinity. What that is is optimism, but it's got layers of cheer and determination, because optimism is great, but unless you try to achieve your optimistic goals with determination and unless you do it with a little bit of fun, you're never going to get across the finish line, "Ronchetti said.

He expressed optimism that the city can meet its growing needs for housing and can drive down construction costs as larger-scale projects come forward.

Rachel Johnson, executive director of APEX, said, "Chad has passion and experience and a vision for this region."

"Duluth is the gateway to northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin, and with Chad's ability to have the regional lens and his personality and welcoming nature that brings people together, I just can't wait to see how we can bring Duluth and our region to the global marketplace under Chad's leadership," she said.