Duluth takes less aggressive stance against emerald ash borers, prepares to cut

DULUTH — Fire up the chainsaws.

When it comes to fighting the fast-spreading emerald ash borer infestation, Duluth has largely declared "uncle."

A new EAB management plan approved by the Duluth City Council earlier this week would nearly abandon attempts to control the invasive and highly destructive intruder through its use of injected insecticides.

Emerald ash borers continue to make quick work of many of the city’s boulevard trees, and thousands more trees on private property remain vulnerable to the deadly pest.

Before the emerald ash borer arrived in 2015, Duluth had about 3,200 ash trees lining its streets, with the species accounting for more than 20% of the boulevard tree population. That percentage has shrunk dramatically in recent years, as the city has removed about 1,800 ash trees from its boulevards to date.

The city plans to continue aggressive cutting this year, likely taking out another 400 to 600 ash trees.

An initial emerald ash borer management plan adopted in 2016 had aimed to treat 37% of trees with insecticide to stave off the borers, but the city is currently on pace to treat just 3% of boulevard ash.

City Forester Clark Christenson estimates the city has injected around 500 ash trees with insecticide at least one time, to slow the spread of the borer. But probably only about 50 trees have received the repeated injections needed to protect them from infestation for the long term.

The insecticide can remain effective for up to three years, although arborist Louise Levy, owner of Levy Tree Care, recommends people inject ash trees they wish to protect every two years, noting that trees can become vulnerable in their third season.

“We’ve got a select few trees we are injecting repeatedly,” Christenson said. Those trees that are candidates for ongoing treatments must be well-structured and at least 12 inches in diameter at breast level to be eligible.

An ash tree in Milwaukee is injected with an insecticide called Tree-age to protect it against emerald ash borers. Contributed / City of Milwaukee

Given the rapid advance of the emerald ash borer in Duluth, Christenson said it's too late for many trees. Once an ash tree has lost 30% or more of its canopy, its fate is usually sealed.

“We’re playing defense and hoping for the best,” he said.

Removing trees is expensive but so is treating them.

“It’s expensive either way,” said Christenson.

It generally costs about $10 per inch of diameter to effectively dose a tree with insecticide, Christenson said. And, as he pointed out earlier, that becomes an ongoing expense to provide long-term protection.

The city does allow residents to adopt a boulevard tree and save it from removal by paying to treat it. But Christenson said only about a couple dozen households have volunteered to do so.

Once a tree is infested with EAB, it typically dies within two to seven years.

Christenson advises people with ash trees in their yards to take action now.

“It’s not a problem that’s not going to arrive on your doorstep if you have an ash in your yard, so making a plan sooner rather than later is the smart way to go,” he said. Christenson noted that tree services generally are not keen about working on trees that have been weakened or killed by EAB, as they can be dangerous.

“If you see woodpeckers really hammering away at your ash tree all winter long, I would get that removed as soon as possible,” Christenson said.

“They become very brittle and prone to breaking off and tipping over,” he said.

Emerald ash borer galleries left under the bark of a black ash tree in Hartley Park by the insect in its larval state. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

At large Duluth City Councilor Noah Hobbs advised people with ash trees in their yards to get them checked out, “because the longer these trees go without either being treated or cut down, they do have undergo structural decline, and they could cause significant property damage or death to a homeowner or someone under that tree at the wrong time.

At the same Monday meeting where the EAB management plan was officially adopted, 2nd District Councilor Mike Mayou concurred, saying: “It’s important that the community is aware of what our plans are for managing this, as well as what can be done to treat and retain these trees. We want to make sure people are aware of their options.”

While he’s optimistic about crews being able to remove boulevard trees, as needed, on a timely basis, Christenson said he’s more concerned about keeping pace with infested trees on other city properties, including parks.

He pointed to Lower Chester Park, behind the hockey rink, as just one area thick with vulnerable ash trees.

Christenson said the city has had to prioritize work.

“We’re constantly trying to keep up with it. We’ve sort of let stump grinding go by the wayside, because stumps don’t fall on people,” he said.

Duluth received more than $249,000 in state grants to help it remove and replace trees lost to the emerald ash borer. The city has committed to replacing every boulevard tree it removes with another, with an eye toward not planting too many of any other particular species that could fall prey to something else in the future.

“The grant dollars are making a huge impact, in terms of being able to keep up,” Christenson said, noting that it should take care of 500 to 600 trees this year.

Weather permitting and if the snow recedes, he expects cutting to resume in March.

But Christenson said there is a new wild card this year: protections for Minnesota’s endangered northern long-eared bats. Although he’s still awaiting guidance, Christenson said it’s possible that tree cutting will need to cease from April through October to ensure the welfare of breeding bats.

“That would really set us back,” he said. “It would be kind of devastating to our whole program.”