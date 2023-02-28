99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Duluth takes first steps toward library renovation with $150,000 investment

The actual project could cost around $40 million.

Duluth Public Library
Downtown Duluth Public Library.
File / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
February 27, 2023 08:49 PM

DULUTH — The Duluth City Council set the wheels in motion for a major renovation of the downtown public library Monday night, when they approved a pair of contracts to advance the project, to the tune of nearly $300,000, with the Duluth Library Foundation offering to pick up half the tab. A trio of library resolutions passed 6-0 Monday night.

As envisioned, the reconceived library will house a local Workforce Center in addition to its traditional offerings.

The city will pay NEOO Partners Inc. $45,350 to lead outreach efforts to gather input from community members and staff that will inform the design of the future library.

Another $214,658 contract with MSR Design should cover the cost of drawing up an architectural predesign of the facility. The project has an ambitious timeline, with the predesign to be completed by October, if Duluth hopes to have a shot at state bond funding for the project in 2024.

Not everyone is on board with the project yet though.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had constituents email us regarding concerns the project is taking away from the core of what a library exists to do. Could you respond to that constituent concern?” 3rd District Councilor Roz Randorf asked city administration at a Thursday evening agenda session meeting.

Elena Foshay, Duluth’s director of workforce development responded: “I think what’s happening is that the purpose of what a library is evolving in real time, and it’s evolving in response to what the public is asking, based on who’s showing up to use the library and what they’re needing from their time there.”

“I think this project gives us an opportunity to innovate and meet the community where it’s at. It’s not going to do away with traditional library services. That’s still going to be a very important part of it. It’s going to add some additional resources and services, things that the public wants out of their library,” she said.

“We’re sort of on the cutting edge of what’s becoming a national trend,” Foshay said, pointing to the natural synergies between the missions of libraries and workforce centers.

“We are for sure not the first ones to come up with this idea,” she said, noting that St. Paul and Ramsey County are looking at similar projects.

Jim Filby Williams, Duluth’s director of parks, properties and libraries, said: “Prior councils have already actually made a decision by permanently eliminating 20% of our library workforce to substantially downsize what we actually have the professionals to deliver on this site. And we do not, as a result of those cuts, have enough people to safely and effectively operate a building of this sprawling character.”

“In fact, one of the many drivers of the patron and employee safety issues that have had is the extent to which we have a skeleton crew that is spread, too often in isolation and out-of-view nooks and crannies. So, we are right-sizing this building to a staff that has already been downsized. I think that train left the station 15 years ago,” Filby Williams said.

He explained that space demands of a modern library also are less intense than in the days when it was expected to keep back copies of every periodical published.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth library file
Sue Wilmes browses books at the downtown Duluth Public Library in February 2020.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

“We feel we’re on a path where we can produce an outcome that’s going to be an enormous net positive for both the workforce center and the library,” Filby Williams said.

Foshay said every effort is being made “to make sure we have a truly equity-driven and comprehensive engagement component of this effort.”

“We wanted to make sure we had that capacity and thoughtfulness built in, to make sure that we get a diverse range of voices participating in the process,” she said. “I think the input they gather will inform the predesign process and ultimately the architectural design, but it also will give us and library staff really important feedback we can use now, starting today, on how to improve our services and how to adapt to what the community needs,” Foshay said.

At large City Councilor Therese Tomanek said, "This is the first step in a really important community process that we're using to help advance input as to what will be the renovations to our downtown library."

At large Councilor Azrin Awal recalled when her family first immigrated to Minnesota, that libraries played a large role in their lives. "The library was one place we would go almost every other evening. It was one of the only places we felt welcomed and supported," she said, referring to libraries as a community "building block."

If Duluth is successful in its request for 2024 bond funding, Filby Williams expects it will cover about half the estimated $40 million cost of the project.

Randorf expressed concern about the sticker shock residents may experience with a project of such scale and asked staff to describe some of the other likely funding mechanisms besides the state bonding bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Filby Williams said, “As background, we have a now-43-year-old asset with most of its original systems still in place. It is beyond its lifespan, and we have a non-discretionary obligation to preserve and renew this city asset.”

“We are very conscious of the importance to our citizens and to you that we exhaust every opportunity to find a way to renew this asset that places the minimum possible burden on our local taxpayers. And the approach we are taking is designed, in part, to maximize our ability to access outside dollars to pay for the renewal of this local asset,” he said, noting that federal pandemic relief funding may be available.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
A man stands between two cartoon character mascots
Local
News Tribune discontinues 'Dilbert' comic strip
Scott Adams sparked controversy last week when he said people with African-American heritage are a “hate group.”
February 27, 2023 06:41 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
peterson-james-michael-binary-4678679.jpg
Local
Man sentenced nearly 29 years for 2019 West Duluth murder
James Peterson, 41, was sentenced to 346 months in prison by Judge Leslie Beiers for aiding and abetting in murder of the second degree for the September 2019 shooting death of Timothy Nelson.
February 27, 2023 06:11 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Police and fire department vehicles responding to a plane crash
Local
Cirrus comments on death of engineer in aircraft crash
"His passing is a profound loss for the Cirrus family," a statement from the company said.
February 27, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: More than 600 Cirrus airplanes grounded by FAA
Subscribe and listen to this Twin Ports area news and weather podcast on Apple, Spotify and Google Podcasts.
February 27, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: In 1923, Superior eyed removal of wooden sidewalks
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
February 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Debris from a plane crash
Local
Hermantown man confirmed dead after small plane crashes off Grassy Point in Duluth
The victim was identified as David Rathbun.
February 25, 2023 03:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Duluth man, accused of sexually assaulting multiple girls, committed as 'mentally ill and dangerous'
Shaun Ferguson "continues to hold attitudes supportive of gaining status over others and using individuals of the female gender to accomplish this," a psychologist said.
February 25, 2023 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
People watching as the new spire is placed at the top of Denfeld High School's clock tower
Local
After lengthy repairs, Denfeld clock tower’s spire replaced
Water that leaked behind the West Duluth icon’s brickwork froze in January 2021, causing some bricks to fall onto the school’s roof.
February 25, 2023 02:44 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
A surfer rides a wave in Lake Superior
Local
Photos and video: Surfers stoked about Lake Superior
Thursday's weather provided ideal conditions for surfers to catch a wave on the big lake.
February 25, 2023 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Duluth's snow-fighting fleet worked nonstop after 1923 storm
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
February 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse

Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
What To Read Next
A black and white advertisement for the Losers' Service Bureau. Under a set of keys with the special key chain, it says "Don't Lose Your Keys! Come down to the Losers Service Bureau today kand get one of our Register Key Chains. They're only 15c. Handsome, government bronze identification tag, carries a number registered in this officer under your name. If keys are lost the finder knows at once that they are to be returned to The News Tribune for delivery to owner."
Local
Northlandia: News Tribune's 'Losers' Service Bureau' was AirTag of 1920s
February 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
PXL_20230224_212528842.jpg
Local
1 killed in Duluth police shooting
February 24, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Duluth teen accused of late-night shotgun spree
February 24, 2023 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen