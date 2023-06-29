Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Duluth student housing project delayed again

The LSC Flats developer asked for a project timeline extension, citing increased construction and infrastructure costs.

LSC Flats.jpg
A map of a proposed student housing development near the campus of Lake Superior College in Duluth. Originally planned to begin in June 2020, the project has received five extensions.
Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Today at 8:33 AM

DULUTH — The timeline for a long-anticipated student housing development has been pushed back once again.

The Duluth Economic Development Authority voted 4-0 Wednesday night to offer locally based Titanium Partners a fifth extension for the construction of an apartment building that could bring at least another 100 units of needed housing to the doorstep of Lake Superior College.

The project, dubbed LSC Flats , was originally planned to start in June 2020 and be completed by fall 2021. But that schedule has slipped multiple times since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

A resolution passed Wednesday will now require the developer to begin construction by Sept. 30, 2024, and have it ready for occupancy by Dec. 31, 2025.

“They continue to work hard to try to figure out the best approach to this development,” Adam Fulton, DEDA’s interim executive director, told commissioners. “The construction costs are tricky. The construction means and methods are complicated. We are supportive of this extension, and we also recognize there is a financing gap for this project. So, we are continuing to have ongoing dialogue with the developer about how to address that.

"This is an expensive site to get utilities to, is what it comes down to,” he said.

Fulton said Titanium Partners has worked diligently to keep the project viable, through “value engineering,” despite rising construction and finance costs. The original budget for the project was an anticipated $18 million.

DEDA helped Titanium, doing business as LSC Flats LLC for the purposes of this project, to acquire a 6-acre site via a land swap deal, and the recently amended development agreement was entered into as part of that transaction.

In the event of a default, due to further delays, Fulton said the developer could be required to return the property to DEDA’s owners, although told commissioners he considers that outcome quite unlikely.

“Our goal here is to work proactively with this development group. They are a very talented entity, and we are very hopeful they will proceed at a rapid date,” he said.

Therese Tomanek, at large city councilor and DEDA commissioner, said she's "impressed with their commitment to building this building as economically as possible."

"They really do understand the need for this housing, as well as the need to keep it as affordable for students as possible. So, I am in great support of this," she said.

DEDA’s continued support for LSC Flats in the face of continued delays cannot be considered a given, however.

In June 2022, when the authority last approved an extension for the project , DEDA’s previous director, Chris Fleege , who died June 4, 2023, told commissioners that the development agreement was not completely open-ended.

“We informed the developer: There will not be a fifth amendment,” Fleege predicted at that time.

But Fulton acknowledged no one could foresee all the complications that were yet to come.

Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
