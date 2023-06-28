Duluth strives to design 'street for the people' of Lincoln Park

DULUTH — Few would quibble over the assertion that there’s much room for improvement in the design and current condition of West Superior Street. But deciding exactly what the main commercial thoroughfare running through the middle of the city’s fast-changing Lincoln Park neighborhood should look like promises to prompt some lively discussion.

About 50 people showed up at Clyde Iron’s Malting Building on Tuesday evening to learn more about evolving design concepts for the 1.6-mile stretch of road and to weigh in on what they did and didn’t like.

James Gittemeier, the city’s senior transportation planner said that, above all, he hopes the project truly meets residents’ needs and desires.

“This design is meant to be inclusive and accessible for the people who live in this neighborhood. So, it’s not just a design that’s focused on tourists or focused on people coming in from the outside,” he said.

Gittemeier noted that the neighborhood already faces disconcerting income and life-expectancy disparities compared with the rest of the city.

Jodi Slick, founder and CEO Ecolibrium3, a Lincoln Park nonprofit organization, said residents also rely more heavily on public transit or nonmotorized transportation. She noted that 27% of people, age 18-54, in the lower portion of Lincoln Park live with disabilities and about half lack regular access to a private vehicle.

“Even before the heart of the Craft District started to change and redevelop, there was a desire for improvements in this area, where there are still remnants of the Old U.S. Highway 61 that are left here from the 1970s, when the interstate was built. So, this is a corridor that has long needed to be revitalized as a street, and we were fortunate enough to get a federal grant to help us with this,” Gittemeier said.

That $25 million grant through a federal program called Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE, should cover a good portion of the cost to rebuild West Superior Street. But the city will need to find other funding sources as well, to cover a bill that could well top $38 million.

The segment of road in question runs from the Point of Rocks, the locally well-known outcropping located next to the M&H gas station, to the ore docks.

Duluth unsuccessfully sought RAISE funds in 2021, before it won support for the project last year.

When Gittemeier sought feedback on why the first application had fallen flat, he was informed that it lacked sufficient detail.

He remedied that shortcoming the second time around, but with the successful application came an understanding that Duluth’s design for the road’s reconstruction would include certain elements:



Full replacement of the roadway with underlying utilities;

Improved accessibility;

Protected bike lanes and parking;

Charging stations for electric vehicles;

Improved transit infrastructure;

Greenery to help control runoff;

Upgraded lighting and wayfinding aids;

Amenities like seating for outdoor dining and recreation.

Matt Bolf, the project manager, who’s also a principal partner and senior professional engineer for SEH, said community input will continue to guide the design process. An earlier open house gathering on the proposed project drew about 45 people, and Gittemeier said he has been reaching out to other groups, including recent visits to a Juneteenth celebration and to a farmers market at Harrison Park.Bolf said the city also continues to welcome public input at a website, westsuperiorstreet.com, dedicated to the project.

A more refined design will be submitted for public review and feedback in the fall of this year, before the project is put out for bids in 2025.

If the current schedule holds, construction will begin in 2026 and continue through 2027 or possibly 2028.

Jeff McMenimen, a partner with the landscape architecture firm of Damon Farber, said his team conducted a block-by-block analysis of the corridor earlier this year, breaking it into four separate “character districts,” taking into account “how the land uses change from light-industrial in the west to more commercial and residential uses in middle of the corridor,” as well as the Point of Rocks, which he described as “the entry to the Lincoln Park neighborhood,” making it equally important.