Duluth snow crews shift to filling potholes

DULUTH — In a sure sign of spring, the city pulled its crew of 30-some snowplow drivers from the road this week, handing them shovels instead to begin the daunting task of filling potholes.

This winter — the third-snowiest on record — has taken a particularly harsh toll on local streets, punching holes not only in the pavement, but also in the city’s snow removal budget.

The city’s street maintenance department racked up more than $295,000 in overtime in 2022 — more than 2½ times what it had budgeted for the calendar year.

With winter straddling two calendar years, and thus two budget cycles, it’s tough to get an exact read on the city’s snow removal costs for the season as a whole.

But overtime costs, mostly related to snow removal, since January have amounted to another $118,593, already consuming more than 60% of the amount budgeted for the entire calendar year.

Matt Johnson, left, and Luke Peterson, with the Duluth Street Maintenance Department, use hot asphalt to fill a hole Wednesday at the intersection of First Avenue East and East First Street. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth’s total snowfall this winter sits at 131.7 inches, and frequent snows have regularly kept rigs on the road, leading to higher fuel expenses as well. During calendar year 2022, the street maintenance department spent more than $462,000 on gas, exceeding the fuel budget by well over $100,000. And so far this year, the department has already burnt through more than $118,000 worth of fuel, consuming more than 60% of the year’s fuel budget.

When it snows, city plow drivers spring into action, no questions asked, said Jim Benning, director of Duluth’s public works and utilities department.

“Keeping the streets clear and safe is a core function that the people of this city expect us to perform. So, the budget doesn’t really come into play. It just has to be done,” he said.

When Duluth has a particularly challenging and expensive winter, Benning said the department needs to adjust spending elsewhere, prioritizing some scheduled projects before others.

Another area where Benning said the department won’t cut corners is in working to repair potholes and damaged streets. “Just driving around, I would agree the streets are worse this year than others,” he said.

Geoff Vukelich, Duluth’s maintenance operations coordinator, said crews typically work to fill potholes throughout the winter using a cold-mix asphalt, often referred to as CMA.

“But the way that this winter kind of laid out for us, with all of those back-to-back snow events, we didn’t do a lot of patching, obviously, because we were plowing. So, that’s why we’re seeing some of the more exacerbated holes throughout the city currently,” he said.

Vukelich noted that frequent plowing also can be hard on streets, causing asphalt to pop loose from previously filled potholes.

Hot asphalt slides off the shovel of Matt Johnson, left, as he works with Luke Peterson to fill a large pothole Wednesday on the 100 block of East First Street in Duluth. Johnson and Peterson estimated the temperature of the asphalt could be as high as 400 degrees. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

You’ve probably seen crews around town this week working to catch up on repairs. But Vukelich said they’re focusing mainly on the worst areas. He explained that until area asphalt plants resume operation, probably by early May, at best, crews continue to work with CMA, a material that doesn’t fully harden and lacks the durability of the hot-mix asphalt (HMA) that will become available shortly. He referred to CMA as generally “a temporary repair.”

It’s also expensive stuff. CMA is typically only made in the fall, and as supplies dwindle it’s in high demand, making it more expensive.

“At this point, we’re looking at $200-$250 a ton, which is quadruple the price we’d usually pay. So, it’s a huge budgetary item, and we have to be mindful that we’re making sure that we’re ensuring the public’s safety, without kind of blowing the budget,” Vukelich said.

A harsh winter can deliver sort of a double whammy with higher-than-anticipated snow removal costs followed by extensive and expensive repairs.

”We do expect that our pothole patching operations will be more costly than average years by what we are seeing this spring," Benning said.

“We have already gone through our supply of cold-mix asphalt and have had to reach out to suppliers to procure the limited extra supply available,” he said.

Although Benning said the city won’t know the cost for HMA until later this month, “The sheer amount of potholes we are getting reports of makes us expect that this cost will be high due to higher volumes needed for the patching season," he said.

Regardless, Benning said the city remains committed to also completing more than 11.5 miles of road work this spring and summer, funded by a dedicated local sales tax.