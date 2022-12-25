Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, December 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Duluth sets aside funds for potential fiber optics system

The city now has placed more than $1.9 million in a "Broadband Enterprise Fund."

WCT.stock.broadband.13
Concept image of cables and connections for data transfer in the digital world.3d rendering.
Getty Images / iStockphoto
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
December 25, 2022 01:32 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — While the City Council has yet to authorize staff to proceed with efforts to construct a municipally owned fiber optic network in Lincoln Park, it has already begun to move money around in anticipation of the proposed pilot project.

Last week, councilors unanimously voted in favor of a resolution to transfer $936,397 from decertified tax-increment financing districts into a newly established “Broadband Enterprise Fund.”

When questioned about the fund, Noah Schuchman, the city’s chief administrative officer, assured councilors the funds could be put to use only with their express approval.

Schuchman noted that the council had established the fund in early December and described its action Dec. 19 as “a companion item” that “simply moves money into that fund, so we are able to put that money together to bring a proposal to the council for the broadband project.”

He went on to say: “This action does not commit the council or the city to moving the pilot forward. It does not commit the council or the city to approve that pilot. But we can’t bring you a funding package if we don’t have a place to put the funding.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet another $1 million in federal pandemic-relief funding from the America Rescue Plan Act had already been funneled into the broadband fund, as the result of a Dec. 5 council resolution.

Schuchman stressed that the decision to earmark funds for a broadband project could easily be reversed later, if needed.

“If there is no pilot program — if it is not approved to move forward — this money can be reallocated at a later date,” he said.

If approved, a proposed $5.5 million pilot project in Lincoln Park could lead to the installation of a city-owned high-speed fiber optic network that would provide access to multiple internet service providers. The open-access system is intended to foster competition, delivering faster, more reliable service at a more affordable cost to consumers.

The city continues to pursue state and federal assistance, as it prepares for a possible foray into the internet business.

If the pilot project in Duluth’s underserved Lincoln Park neighborhood proves successful, Mayor Emily Larson has suggested the city could consider building out the network to reach all interested residents.

Schuchman assured councilors that moving the tax-increment financing dollars in question would have no impact on other projects.

“This is excess TIF money that we have targeted for potential use on this pilot,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Carlson, Duluth’s finance director, explained that a tax-increment financing district is decertified when enough taxes have been collected to fulfill all the stated financial obligations that accompanied the creation of that district. Tax-increment financing is a form of business subsidy that uses new taxes generated by redevelopment in an area to cover certain qualified development costs for a defined period of time, after which the district is dissolved and all future property taxes flow in full to local units of government: primarily, the county, school district and city.

“So, we have enough tax increment set aside for these two districts. Therefore, we return the excess to the county to be distributed to the taxing authorities. So, the county, in turn, sent us our portion, and this is our portion of that decertification. They are one-time funds that came back to us,” Carlson said.

MORE GOOD READS:
Blizzard walk
Local
Power being restored for Cook County residents
Much of the county has experienced power outages this weekend as the region was hit by wind gusts of up to 74 mph. Conditions began to improve going into Christmas Day.
December 25, 2022 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Food
From high protein to sustainability, food trends drive demand for niche crops
December 25, 2022 12:01 PM
Northland Outdoors
Learn how to catch giant sturgeon through ice, other outdoor skills during Minnesota DNR webinars
December 25, 2022 07:22 AM
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: Laurel and Hardy film club thrives in Twin Ports
December 24, 2022 03:00 PM

Related Topics: DULUTHTECHNOLOGYGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
What to read next
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, Rocky Mountain Energy closed uranium exploration office in Barnum
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
December 24, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Duluth SNOWSTORM
Local
Blizzard, storm warnings, power outages continue as winds increase Friday
South Shore snowbelt could see more snow into Christmas Day.
December 23, 2022 08:20 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Duluth News Tribune News Brief
Local
Missing woman found dead of suspected cold exposure
Diane Poole, 71, had been missing since Thursday afternoon.
December 23, 2022 04:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
United States Postal Service
Members Only
Local
Staffing trouble, more packages mean delays for Duluth-area mail, carriers claim
Interviews with a quartet of current and former USPS mail carriers indicate that the Duluth post office is short of workers and is being asked to prioritize e-commerce deliveries over letters.
December 23, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen