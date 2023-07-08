Duluth seeks requests as it looks to divvy growing tourism tax pie in 2024

DULUTH — City officials have begun their annual review of how tourism tax proceeds are being put to use, and they’re also accepting funding requests for the year to come.

In 2022, tourism tax collections totaled nearly $13.8 million. And through the first five months of 2023, receipts are running 10% ahead of last year’s pace.

Duluth’s tourism industry already is running hotter than it did prior to the pandemic and is hitting new highs.

“More and more people are visiting Duluth," Mayor Emily Larson said in a statement. "On virtually every measure, we have surpassed last year as well as our best pre-pandemic record — more visitors, longer stays, higher revenue, over and above inflation.

“But my favorite statistic is that 15 of Duluth’s 23 neighborhoods saw increased visitation. That means more business for local restaurants and hotels, local retailers, local theaters, local gas stations and local grocery stores,” she said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The tourism tax is a sales tax charged for local hotel and motel stays, as well as on sales of food and beverages at restaurants and bars throughout the city. The proceeds from the dedicated tax are legislatively earmarked and must be used exclusively to support Duluth’s tourism industry.

In addition to assisting local organizations and attractions, the fund also pays to promote Duluth as a destination, with $1.8 million going to Bellmont Partners , a Twin Cities firm, for marketing services.

Another $6.7 million goes to service long-term debt for large projects, such as recreational investments made throughout the St. Louis River corridor, improvements to Spirit Mountain’s infrastructure and projects at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

also read





The city channels more than $1.2 million from tourism tax collections into its general fund, as well, to help cover some of the costs associated with hosting large public events, such as Grandma's Marathon, Fourth Fest and the Bayfront Blues Festival.

Beginning in 2017, Larson launched a new protocol to evaluate the city’s use of tourism tax receipts. Under her administration, past recipients of the funds have been required to report each year on how the money was spent and to what beneficial effect.

Larson also initiated a formal application process by which organizations could seek future funding. The city began accepting those applications for 2024 on Friday and will continue to do so until 5 p.m. July 31.

The forms for organizations to report performance and to seek tourism support tax next year are available at duluthmn.gov/finance/tourism-tax-allocation.

Senior economic developer Tricia Hobbs encouraged qualified applicants to submit requests, referring to the process as a chance “for organizations to tell their story, to tell the community what you do, why you do it and how your work supports our tourism industry.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A full listing of the current tourism tax recipients, including the amount of money they receive, is available on pages 205-206 of the 2023 city budget report at duluthmn.gov/media/15483/2023-final-budget-book.pdf.

In explaining the thought behind the allocation of those funds, Larson earlier told the News Tribune: "As our tourism economy continues to grow, so does the task to ensure that we are investing these financial resources wisely, transparently and with a positive visitor experience in mind.

"Having a robust tourism sector of this magnitude means having world-class attractions, museums and recreational experiences year-round for our residents, too. For these reasons and more, it's critical we are good stewards of these investments," she said.