Duluth seeks new leader as it looks to foster economic development

DULUTH — Mayor Emily Larson has all too often heard the refrain that Duluth is a hard place to do business.

But she would beg to disagree.

“I would actually say, because we have had three record years of permitting, because we have seen all the incredible interest in this community with all these projects that are literally just on the cusp of kind of cannonballing forward, I would say we’re an incredible place to do business,” Larson said Wednesday afternoon, as she shared the results of a just-released economic development audit . Larson announced the city’s plans to commission the audit in her 2022 State of the City address and subsequently hired the consulting firm of Baker Tilly to conduct it.

“That’s actually one of the reasons why I did the economic development audit, to be honest,” she said, explaining the need to counter the negative narrative that has sometimes taken root in the past.

“I actually wanted to unpack that, and we spent literally months in this audit process giving people the opportunity to tell us how that is the case or to tell us why that is the case,” Larson said.

More than 200 developers and members of the public, many of whom have had experience seeking construction permits, offered their insights to the city during the recently completed audit.

“I do think we have room to grow,” Larson said, describing the need to change negative perceptions “by doing some more-forward education and more-forward communication about what we’re doing and why.”

“Because what you will see in here are people who have some very specific concerns or have had a hard time with a very specific project. But there is also a tremendous amount of confidence in the staff that we have, and some of the disconnect we’re seeing in the responses to the audit arise from not understanding exactly what the city’s role is in economic development,” Larson said.

“We are not your designer. We are not your strategist. There are a whole bunch of things that we’re not that I think people want the city to be. So, my best hope is that as we come in with a clearer vision, as we come in with strong direction, as we come in with better communication tools, greater education and outreach in the community, is that I think our role gets more closely and evenly defined in a way that will be easier for developers to understand,” she said.

While city staff are still mourning the recent death of Chris Fleege , director of Duluth’s planning and economic development division, Larson said the leadership change and the job posting that went up Thursday also represents an opportunity for the city to take its development efforts to the next level.

With the intensifying pace of development, Larson said city staff have been “stretched” but “remain on target.”

She described the situation as both a challenge and an opportunity, saying: “With that comes the need to really continue to expand and grow our tax base so we can continue to reinvest back into the city and its staff. We really do have to grow that pie, because we do need people to help do this good hard work.”

Larson said the city’s new director of planning and economic development will oversee a staff of about 40 people during an “exciting time.” She cited projects stretching from the redevelopment of the Lester Park Golf Course in the east to the former Atlas Cement site in the west, as well as much in between, including the former Central High School campus on the hill and the Lot D waterfront property, in addition to several housing projects currently in the works.

“It’s a really exciting time to join this leadership team,” Larson said, encouraging people to apply for the post.