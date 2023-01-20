STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Duluth school explores different way to recognize high-achieving students

A program at Myers-Wilkins Elementary School strives to find students whose gifts and talents might fly under the radar of a standardized test.

Stacey Achterhoff, the Young Scholars teacher at Myers-Wilkins Elementary, kneels on the floor as she works with second-grader, Jaycie Gurney
Stacey Achterhoff, the Young Scholars teacher at Myers-Wilkins Elementary, kneels on the floor as she works with second grader Jaycie Gurney in her classroom Tuesday.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
January 20, 2023 10:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Hannah Tyson dragged and dropped some blocks of code on a laptop, tapped a few keys, and presto: a small robot named Dash scooted backward about a foot.

“Hey, I did it,” Tyson, a second grader at Myers-Wilkins Elementary School, said happily.

She added a few more blocks, tapped a few more keys, and Dash scooted forward, backward and forward again along the linoleum floor in Stacey Achterhoff’s classroom.

Stacey Achterhoff, the Young Scholars teacher at Myers-Wilkins Elementary, sits on the floor with second-grader Hannah Tyson
Stacey Achterhoff, the Young Scholars teacher at Myers-Wilkins Elementary, sits on the floor with second grader Hannah Tyson as they program movements for Dash the robot to follow.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“OK,” the small robot said Tuesday, curtly nodding its plastic head as it finished the routine Tyson laid out for it.

Some of the brightly colored blocks of code Tyson was manipulating can instruct Dash to turn its head. Others prompt it to rotate to the left or right, or change the colors or arrangement of the face-like arrangement of LEDs atop the robot. Rearranging the blocks’ sequence changes the order in which Dash executes different instructions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s like I’m the master of him,” Tyson said excitedly of Dash, “so he has to obey.”

Nearby, fellow second grader Jaycie Gurney was instructing a Dash robot of her own.

Also read
students participating in physical education class
Local
Gym class ‘unified’ at Duluth East High School
“Unified” physical education classes combine sports lessons for general education and special education students who might not otherwise meet at school.
January 18, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
School lunch
Minnesota
Minnesota lawmakers advance universal school lunch bill
Sen. Heather Gustafson, DFL Vadnais Heights, said the bill would ease financial stress on families and help students thrive in school.
January 18, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
DSC00744.JPG
Minnesota
Walz proposes billions in child tax credits, education spending, creation of new agency
The $12 billion package includes billions in additional education spending, including more than $800 million for universal lunch for public school students.
January 17, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Thomas Howes of Duluth with equipment used for baaga’adowewin
Local
Want to learn baaga'adowewin? Organizers eye a Duluth-area team
An introductory event to the traditional Indigenous sport is scheduled for Jan. 21 at Denfeld High School.
January 08, 2023 11:01 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
mpr-white-earth-parenting-class1.jpg
Minnesota
'I got myself back': Minnesota reservation’s project strengthens individuals to build community
The program is adapted from the National Parent Leadership Institute. A Bemidji State University professor worked with tribal elders to add Indigenous language, cultural components.
January 06, 2023 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Dan Gunderson / MPR News
Jill Lofald.jpg
Local
Lofald to chair Duluth School Board for fourth year
Officers will serve in their positions for one year.
January 03, 2023 05:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
education school hall
Minnesota
Mental health, suicidal thoughts among students alarm Minnesota Department of Health
More students are reporting struggles with their mental health and having serious consideration of suicidal thoughts. However, they're also making healthier decisions regarding substance use.
December 23, 2022 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
Jill Lofald, Duluth School Board Chair, left, speaks during a meeting with local legislators about what the district wants and needs
Local
Duluth-area lawmakers eye special education spending, per-student funding hikes
A trio of Democratic Farmer-Labor lawmakers who represent nearly all of Duluth Public Schools met with school district officials and administrators Thursday.
December 23, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
FirstDay 3
Local
Duluth school district OKs 2% tax levy hike
A home with a substantially larger valuation would be asked to pay an estimated further 4% in property taxes to the district. One with no change in value would pay about 11% less.
December 20, 2022 10:08 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
A courtroom gavel
Local
Former Denfeld teacher accused in North Dakota of inappropriate student relationship
Authorities contend that Sebastian Tackling, who’s been a teacher in Fargo since 2010, engaged in sexual acts with a minor.
December 18, 2022 04:35 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen

Both are among about 45 students in eight sections of the Young Scholars program, headed by Achterhoff, at Myers-Wilkins. It’s a class for students whose gifts and talents might not include scoring well on the standardized tests that typically flag them for advanced work.

Achterhoff, a longtime Duluth Public Schools teacher, assesses students in conjunction with regular classroom teachers and staff recommendations to cull a list of Young Scholars.

Stacey Achterhoff, left, instructs Hannah Tyson, center, and Jaycie Gurney, both second graders, in the Young Scholars program at Myers-Wilkins Elementary
Stacey Achterhoff, left, instructs Hannah Tyson, center, and Jaycie Gurney, both second graders, in the Young Scholars program.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“I actually reach out to all staff and ask them to just send me two great thinkers from every grade level,” Achterhoff explained. “That way, the phy-ed teacher who has a kid that always is asking brilliant questions, or a para(professional) in the building who acknowledges that a kid is asking great questions can recommend (them).”

Young Scholars aims to offer more opportunities for students who aren’t typically represented in gifted and talented programs.

Students of color and students from relatively low-income families are eligible for the program, as are students who are learning English as a second language. They make up about 54.9%, 82.5% and 0.6% of the student body at Myers-Wilkins , respectively, according to the Minnesota Department of Education.

About 80% of the students in Myers-Wilkins’ regular gifted and talented classes are white, according to staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth Public Schools receives state “achievement and integration” money because Myers-Wilkins is “racially identifiable,” meaning its student body has considerably more non-white students than other district elementary schools.

Stacey Achterhoff, left, helps Jaycie Gurney, a second grader, with computer instruction in the Young Scholars program at Myers-Wilkins Elementary
Stacey Achterhoff, left, helps Jaycie Gurney, a second grader, with computer instruction.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Some of that money pays for the Young Scholars program and Achterhoff’s position. The program was started at the school in 2020 and is expected to continue as district staff work on a new “A&I” plan for the coming three school years.

“To me, race is really an antiquated way of looking at this problem because the problem for us isn’t race; it’s socioeconomic. It’s poverty — it’s chronic poverty,” Achterhoff said. “When you look at the boundaries of Myers-Wilkins, we encompass our poorest neighborhoods.”

READ MORE IN EDUCATION
St. Scholastica pushes ahead with new student center
UMN-Morris student body president calls on Sviggum to resign after ‘insincere’ behavior
Duluth-area school districts hope for sizeable state funding hikes this spring
Freshman becomes first boy to join Minnesota school's dance team

Young Scholars is meant for students in first through third grades. Myers-Wilkins’ standard gifted and talented program begins in third grade. When Young Scholars students are old enough for both, the highest achievers end up in the school’s gifted and talented program. Those who remain continue to hone their skills via in-school leadership teams organized by Achterhoff. One team manages a school garden, for instance, another distributes popcorn every month, yet another records and broadcasts schoolwide announcements, and so on.

Students in chronic poverty, Achterhoff believes, don’t have the luxury to learn for the sake of it.

“Middle class kids can go to school and be in a headspace where they believe that I'm just learning this for the sake of learning, and that's OK for them, but a lot of our kids in poverty want to know, ‘How is this relevant to me right now?’” she said as a lesson wound down in her third-story classroom.

“And they have a hard time looking at a piece of literature from their reading curriculum and making the connection to why that's important for life, but they'll come in here and they'll read and write a script and they love it because then they know, ‘Well, this is my job, and every morning the whole school watches this announcement, and I'm providing information about lunch and weather and upcoming activities.’ And it makes sense to them.”

Myers-Wilkins Elementary principal Rachel Jackson smiles as she talks about the Young Scholars program
Myers-Wilkins Elementary Principal Rachel Jackson talks about the Young Scholars program.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Whether the results are good, bad, or otherwise, standardized tests produce only snapshots of a student’s ability, Myers-Wilkins Principal Rachel Jackson told the News Tribune. The assessments that Achterhoff uses in part to select students for Young Scholars are a more hands-on attempt to gauge critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’re not going to get that on a paper test,” Jackson said.

The program is important for students who are marginalized, historically or otherwise, and whose talents aren’t often seen, she said.

“They have a lot of strengths,” Jackson said. “I think this program really benefits those and brings out things that we wouldn’t normally — that they’d get swept away or off to the side because they don’t score high enough on a one-shot standardized test.”

more by joe bowen
A courtroom gavel
Local
Willow River man charged after Esko post office break-in, other burglaries
Steven Russell Macdonald faces two counts of burglary as well as mail theft and tampering with a motor vehicle.
January 19, 2023 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Northlandia: Debbie Race - 01
Local
An Iron Range couple took their boat onto Lake Superior. Only one came back
January 17, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Inside Thee Teeny Weeny Miniature Cottage store in Duluth
Local
Northlandia: Inside Duluth’s teeny tiniest store
January 14, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Man talking.
Local
Duluth chamber president pleads guilty to DWI
January 13, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen

Related Topics: EDUCATIONDULUTH PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Joe Bowen is an award-winning reporter at the Duluth News Tribune. He covers schools and education across the Northland.

You can reach him at:
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Minnesota House approves placing abortion protections into state law
Also in today’s episode, a Willow River man is charged in Esko post office and Cromwell burglaries.
January 20, 2023 08:45 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 40 years ago, jury struggled in Central Hillside cross-burning case
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
January 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Duluth may eliminate parking regulations for developers
Also in today’s episode, a look at the state’s most wish-listed Airbnb.
January 19, 2023 08:45 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
parking spots in Duluth
Local
Duluth rethinks parking capacity requirements
The city could join others around the nation that have ditched parking minimums, as it also considers how to better accommodate electric vehicles and bikes.
January 19, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi