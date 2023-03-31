Duluth school district settles special education lawsuit

DULUTH — Public school officials agreed to settle a lawsuit with a parent who claimed the district did not adequately educate her young daughter.

Duluth School Board members on Tuesday approved a settlement agreement with Misty Dippolito, a parent who sued the district in federal court in August after a monthslong back-and-forth about district plans to educate Dippolito’s child, who has special needs.

It’s unclear what is in the settlement agreement. Superintendent John Magas said it first needs to have any personal information about the child redacted.

The News Tribune filed a public records request for the agreement shortly after the meeting. In response, Business Services Coordinator Brett Mensing, who handles such requests, wrote Wednesday morning that he did not “have a date/time” when the paper could inspect a copy.

Meg Kane, a St. Paul-based education lawyer who represents Dippolito, said she couldn’t comment on the settlement due to a confidentiality clause.

The two parties reached that settlement agreement in principle earlier this month, according to court records.

Escalating a dispute into federal court can quickly get complicated and expensive, and documents filed in the Dippolito case indicate it strained the relationship between the district and parent.

Cases like that are rare, according to Tonia Teasley, the executive director of the PACER Center, a Bloomington, Minnesota-based advocacy group for young people with disabilities.

"You have to go through an entire administrative process before you get to the point where you are allowed to file a federal suit," she said.

Dippolito v. Duluth Public Schools

The lawsuit is the culmination of a conflict that started shortly after Dippolito enrolled her daughter at Duluth Public Schools in August 2019.

Dippolito’s daughter, whom the News Tribune is not naming to protect her privacy, has a host of medical conditions. Court filings indicate she is autistic and legally blind, among several other health conditions. Her medical team ordered that she be educated at home because of her susceptibility to COVID-19.

Federal law requires public schools across the country to provide qualified disabled students with a free and appropriate public education. School districts are required to have “individualized education plans” that spell out how a student with special needs will be taught.

Dippolito and district administrators met several times to come up with such a plan. The first, last and only plan on which they agreed was dated Jan. 29, 2021. That plan called for Dippolito’s daughter to receive special education, including nursing services, at home from Dippolito herself.

In February 2022, after COVID restrictions had relaxed, district staff suggested a new education plan in which Dippolito’s daughter would be educated by a licensed teacher and receive further services virtually.

Dippolito objected to that plan and to a subsequent one that called for an additional 90 minutes of “direct services” each day because they did not have enough intensive education programming, reduced some education and related services, and included services that hadn’t been discussed, according to court documents.

In late March 2022, district administrators asked for a hearing via the Minnesota Department of Education, claiming the services offered in their most recent education plan were appropriate based on the needs and developmental level of Dippolito’s daughter.

Dippolito called for a similar hearing the next day, claiming that her daughter had been denied the free and appropriate education called for by federal law, and that her daughter was entitled to a more rigorous education plan and thus “compensatory” education services.

In July 2022, Administrative Law Judge Jim Mortenson found that the most recent education plan produced by Duluth Public Schools administrators was not “reasonably calculated” to provide Dippolito’s daughter with a free and appropriate education and did not include “appropriately ambitious goals” for her. The district’s proposed goals and objectives for the girl “show very little meaningful progress made or anticipated,” Mortenson wrote.

But Mortenson also found that it was “not inappropriate” for the district to refuse to provide at-home nursing services for Dippolito’s daughter, even when she was being educated there. He also recast some of the complaints Dippolito, via Kane, raised when she asked for the state hearing in the first place, and took issue with the way that Dippolito and Kane calculated makeup special education services.

Kane said Mortenson adopted a “novel and unsupported” legal standard when he objected to that compensatory service.

That formed part of the basis for Dippolito’s August appeal in U.S. District Court. There, she claimed that her daughter’s education was “marred from the outset by low expectations, minimal and inadequate related services, and unchanging goals and objectives.”

Dippolito and Kane argued that the administrative law judge erred when he denied the at-home nurse, overstepped his bounds when he recast some of the claims Dippolito had initially made earlier that summer, and that they had correctly calculated compensatory services. Kane said Mortenson’s ruling also didn’t resolve the “education component” of her and Dippolito’s complaint, Kane said Thursday.

“While he found that the … (education plan) did not meet her needs, it didn’t give anybody any other guidance,” Kane said. “So he essentially flung us right back into the lion’s den."

Duluth Public Schools’ lawyers, meanwhile, filed a counterclaim appealing Mortenson’s ruling, arguing that he erred when he ruled that the district’s proposed education plans were insufficient.

“The testimony of District staff on the IEP team demonstrated by a preponderance of the evidence that the goals and objectives included in the proposed IEP were appropriate for the Student, in light of her abilities and needs, and were reasonably calculated to allow her to make meaningful progress,” district lawyers wrote in an October court filing.

Dippolito and Kane met with school district attorneys and other officials, including Supt. Magas and school board Chair Jill Lofald, for nearly nine hours March 9 to work toward a settlement.

Kane told Tostrud on March 13 that both parties had reached an agreement in principle and were drafting the agreement itself and a stipulation for the case’s dismissal. Duluth School Board members, she told the judge, were set to consider and affirm the agreement March 21.

Board members met in closed session before their regularly scheduled public meeting that day, but did not take any action on the agreement. Magas said Wednesday that he couldn’t comment on the reason for the delay.