Duluth school district OKs 2% tax levy hike

DULUTH — School district leaders agreed on a spread of 2023 local property tax levies that’s about 2% larger than this year’s.

Duluth School Board members voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt a $43.95 million levy for property taxes payable in the coming year. That total is $873,087.04 greater than the one they agreed upon in 2021 for taxes payable this year. Both figures are the largest that the Minnesota Department of Education would allow the district to set. Money from the levy approved Tuesday will help pay for day-to-day operations, debt repayments and community education in the 2023-2024 school year.

But that 2% increase doesn’t necessarily mean the school district’s share of residents’ property tax bills will increase that much. That’s because the figure School Board members set Tuesday is, in essence, how much in total they hope to receive from local property taxes. County administrators will then work backward from that figure to determine how much to tax properties in the district. A larger or more valuable tax base could help reach that $43.95 million.

A $200,000 house in the school district would see an 11.94% decrease in its Duluth Public Schools property tax levy, according to data presented at a state-mandated “Truth in Taxation” hearing shortly before the School Board members’ vote.

But that statistic assumes the house’s value stays the same. A home valued at $200,000 in 2022 that saw its assessed value rise by 16% — a number chosen by district financial consultants to represent the upper boundary of possible valuation hikes — to $232,000 in 2023 would pay about 4% more to the school district in property taxes, district finance staff estimate.

Money from local property taxes accounts for about 31.1% of the school district’s $153.07 million budget for the 2022-2023 school year.

At a lengthy meeting Monday, Duluth City Council members finalized a plan to hike the city’s $38.29 million property tax levy by 7.9%. Mayor Emily Larson proposed an 8.9% increase in September, but council members, wary of the size of the tax hike, shaved off a percentage point.

And St. Louis County officials put in place their own $163.4 million property tax levy on Dec. 14. That levy is 4.39% larger than the one they put in place the year prior.