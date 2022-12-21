SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Duluth school district OKs 2% tax levy hike

A home with a substantially larger valuation would be asked to pay an estimated further 4% in property taxes to the district. One with no change in value would pay about 11% less.

FirstDay 3
Students file into Myers-Wilkins Elementary School at the start of the school day on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune
Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
December 20, 2022 10:08 PM
DULUTH — School district leaders agreed on a spread of 2023 local property tax levies that’s about 2% larger than this year’s.

Duluth School Board members voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt a $43.95 million levy for property taxes payable in the coming year. That total is $873,087.04 greater than the one they agreed upon in 2021 for taxes payable this year. Both figures are the largest that the Minnesota Department of Education would allow the district to set. Money from the levy approved Tuesday will help pay for day-to-day operations, debt repayments and community education in the 2023-2024 school year.

But that 2% increase doesn’t necessarily mean the school district’s share of residents’ property tax bills will increase that much. That’s because the figure School Board members set Tuesday is, in essence, how much in total they hope to receive from local property taxes. County administrators will then work backward from that figure to determine how much to tax properties in the district. A larger or more valuable tax base could help reach that $43.95 million.

063021.N.DNT.RescueC1.jpg
Local
RELATED: Duluth City Council moves to lower tax growth in 2023
The city's transit authority and its overall budget are poised to receive a financial haircut compared with previous tax proposals.
December 06, 2022 10:29 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi

A $200,000 house in the school district would see an 11.94% decrease in its Duluth Public Schools property tax levy, according to data presented at a state-mandated “Truth in Taxation” hearing shortly before the School Board members’ vote.

But that statistic assumes the house’s value stays the same. A home valued at $200,000 in 2022 that saw its assessed value rise by 16% — a number chosen by district financial consultants to represent the upper boundary of possible valuation hikes — to $232,000 in 2023 would pay about 4% more to the school district in property taxes, district finance staff estimate.

Money from local property taxes accounts for about 31.1% of the school district’s $153.07 million budget for the 2022-2023 school year.

saint louis county logo
Local
RELATED: St. Louis County approves $453 million budget
The $163.4 million property tax levy, which funds about one-third of the budget, had a 4.39% increase from this year.
December 14, 2022 09:06 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau

At a lengthy meeting Monday, Duluth City Council members finalized a plan to hike the city’s $38.29 million property tax levy by 7.9%. Mayor Emily Larson proposed an 8.9% increase in September, but council members, wary of the size of the tax hike, shaved off a percentage point.

And St. Louis County officials put in place their own $163.4 million property tax levy on Dec. 14. That levy is 4.39% larger than the one they put in place the year prior.

This story originally listed the incorrect date of the School Board meeting. It was updated at 7:43 a.m. Dec. 21 with the proper date. The News Tribune regrets the error.

Dec. 20 2022 Duluth Public Schools Truth in Taxation Presentation by Joe Bowen on Scribd

Related Topics: EDUCATIONDULUTH
Joe Bowen is an award-winning reporter at the Duluth News Tribune. He covers schools and education across the Northland.

You can reach him at:
