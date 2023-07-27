Duluth School Board votes to move forward with Duluth News Tribune building purchase

DULUTH — After a closed session discussion Thursday afternoon, the Duluth School Board voted to purchase the Duluth News Tribune building for $600,000.

The district is now under contract to acquire the building at 424 W. First St. to expand its facilities and enhance educational opportunities, according to a news release from the district.

"The decision to purchase the commercial building comes as part of the district's ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality education to its students," read the release.

The district toured the facility in June and discussed the possible purchase at a previous closed session meeting shortly after. The 64,000-square-foot office has been home to the newspaper for decades and was listed for sale in June 2017. The News Tribune still operates its news organization out of the building.

“Purchasing this property is an exciting opportunity for Duluth Public Schools,” said Superintendent John Magas. “We will be able to combine the use of it for several programs and district needs, including Duluth Adult Education; Community Education; facilities and storage from our Garfield location; and possibly our Area Learning Center and Academic Excellence Online school. We are also exploring opening a Welcome Center to allow for enrollment and other services to be provided to the community. We believe in Duluth, and believe in our downtown.”

The building was listed for sale at $900,000 by Follmer Commercial Real Estate. The district has entered into the purchase agreement for a price of $600,000. Finalization of the deal could take up to 90 days.

“We want to ensure that we continue to have a location in the heart of the city," Magas said. "Use of this site will significantly reduce our annual leases by over half a million dollars annually and, thus, the lease levy tax impact on our community. It is important that the district continues to demonstrate thoughtful financial stewardship on behalf of our taxpayers."

Details regarding the use of the new facility and its potential impact on the district's programs are yet to come. The district noted more updates will be shared with the public as they become available.