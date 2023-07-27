Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Duluth School Board votes to move forward with Duluth News Tribune building purchase

At a special meeting, the board voted 4-0 to move forward with the purchase of the longtime newspaper building.

Duluth News Tribune building.jpg
The Duluth News Tribune is located at 424 W. First St.
Steve Kuchera / 2020 file / Duluth News Tribune
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Today at 5:32 PM

DULUTH — After a closed session discussion Thursday afternoon, the Duluth School Board voted to purchase the Duluth News Tribune building for $600,000.

The district is now under contract to acquire the building at 424 W. First St. to expand its facilities and enhance educational opportunities, according to a news release from the district.

"The decision to purchase the commercial building comes as part of the district's ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality education to its students," read the release.

The district toured the facility in June and discussed the possible purchase at a previous closed session meeting shortly after. The 64,000-square-foot office has been home to the newspaper for decades and was listed for sale in June 2017. The News Tribune still operates its news organization out of the building.

“Purchasing this property is an exciting opportunity for Duluth Public Schools,” said Superintendent John Magas. “We will be able to combine the use of it for several programs and district needs, including Duluth Adult Education; Community Education; facilities and storage from our Garfield location; and possibly our Area Learning Center and Academic Excellence Online school. We are also exploring opening a Welcome Center to allow for enrollment and other services to be provided to the community. We believe in Duluth, and believe in our downtown.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The building was listed for sale at $900,000 by Follmer Commercial Real Estate. The district has entered into the purchase agreement for a price of $600,000. Finalization of the deal could take up to 90 days.

“We want to ensure that we continue to have a location in the heart of the city," Magas said. "Use of this site will significantly reduce our annual leases by over half a million dollars annually and, thus, the lease levy tax impact on our community. It is important that the district continues to demonstrate thoughtful financial stewardship on behalf of our taxpayers."

Details regarding the use of the new facility and its potential impact on the district's programs are yet to come. The district noted more updates will be shared with the public as they become available.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Woman paints Rosemaling.
Local
Photos: FinnFest debuts in Duluth
The festival, which made a five-year commitment to the city, is Wednesday-Sunday.
1h ago
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center East Bank Hospital.jpg
Health
Fairview, Sanford end merger talks; Sanford cites lack of support from 'certain Minnesota stakeholders'
Sanford's president and CEO said in a statement that the health systems had "exhaust all potential pathways to completing our proposed merger."
2h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
022820.N.DNT.Bygones.jpeg
Local
St. Mary’s Star of the Sea namesake statue destroyed during break-in
Clergy officials said the Duluth church building is secure. Other damages include the high and free-standing altars.
6h ago
 · 
By  Devlin Epding
Fire truck
Local
1 person injured, 3 cats killed in Duluth fire
Eleven residents of the Endion neighborhood building are displaced.
7h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
historic former high school building under renovation
Local
Cost to convert former Duluth high school to housing soars
The Duluth Economic Development Authority proposes to provide nearly an additional $1 million in aid to keep the project on track.
10h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Rockin Robbins 072523 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Rockin' Robbins features a little bit of blues and rock and roll
West Addison Blues, The Crown Jewels highlight third Rockin' Robbins outdoor concert of 2023.
1d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
T05.18.2017 -- Steve Kuchera -- 052117.N.DNT.GrassypointC3 -- Two Canada geese swim across the mouth of Kingsbury Creek. Restoration plans call for the removal of invasive narrowleaf cattails and removing 165,000 cubic yards of sediment from Kingsbury Bay. Much of that sediment will be used to backfill areas near Grassy Point where sawmill wastes will be removed. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Local
First Duluth goose 'roundup' kills 300 birds
Authorities are removing hungry Canada geese to help wild rice stands gain a solid foothold in the St. Louis River.
1d ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Matters of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for July 26, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
3760273+marijuana-1114713960720.jpg
Local
Duluth City Council tweaks proposed pot-in-the-parks ordinance
The debate continues over whether suggested restrictions on marijuana use go too far.
2d ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Performers play a song on each others helmets.
Local
Photos: Science meets circus at Duluth Public Library
The Wisconsin duo returned Tuesday for their 25th visit.
2d ago
 · 
By  Jed Carlson

Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: 300 geese killed in Duluth roundup
10h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: 100 years ago, Duluth prepared for circus
11h ago
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Proposed ordinance would limit where marijuana smoking is allowed
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: As days and waters warm, fish move deeper
51m ago
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Stopped cars at a traffic light in front of a hospital.
Health
Essentia, Wisconsin-based Marshfield enter merger agreement
52m ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
blizzard like winter weather snow
Minnesota
Here’s the bill: Last winter’s plowing cost Minnesota $174 million
5h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Former cement plant
Business
Distribution center to be built at Duluth's Atlas Industrial Park
11h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi