Duluth School Board to consider adding technology funding referendum to November ballot

The Duluth school district has relied on pandemic relief funds to upgrade its tech. But those funds must be spent in the next year.

A girl uses a laptop on the ground
Kortney Stroik changes the parameters of the code on a laptop to steer the rover in a new pattern to clear rocks from an imaginary base on Mars while at the STARBASE program at the 148th Fighter Wing of the Minnesota National Guard in March 2017.
Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Today at 4:53 PM

DULUTH — The city's public school district wants to ask voters to help pay for investments in technology as pandemic relief funds end.

The Duluth School Board on Tuesday will vote on whether to authorize the referendum, which would place the questions on the ballot of the November 7 election.

If placed on the ballot, voters would be asked to approve the district's capital project levy of 4.687% times the district's net tax capacity, which is estimated to raise more than $5.29 million per year for a decade.

In a news release, the district said a "modest investment" was necessary to keep "modernized technology and supports."

"The additional revenue from the proposed capital project levy authorization will provide funds for the acquisition, installation, replacement, support and maintenance of software, software licenses, computers, improved technology equipment, networks, infrastructure and costs of technology related personnel and training," the proposed ballot question said.

Another question on the referendum would also ask voters to approve a bond restructuring, which the district said would "help the district provide continued programming and technology for years to come."

Lester Park Elementary School kindergartners line up before walking to their classrooms in 2017. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
Local
Duluth Public Schools budget outlook is sunny — for the moment
A $171.9 million budget proposal for the 2023-2024 school year leans on the last of the district’s federal pandemic aid, which could mean future cuts or, perhaps, a push for a new tax levy.
Jun 2
 · 
By  Joe Bowen

Many of the technology upgrades were made with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding made available during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that will end after the 2023-2024 school year, the district said.

“We want to make sure we have the resources to continue with this vital work, as well as to significantly enhance programming to improve student outcomes for every student,” Superintendent John Magas said in the release.

Voters narrowly rejected a technology levy in 2018 meant to update outdated computers and other tech by a 48.7 to 51.3 percent margin.

Duluth Public Schools alternative high school graduation
Local
What Duluth Public Schools got from its state funding wishlist
The district requested significant funding increases.
Jun 23
 · 
By  Joe Bowen

Approved within a year of COVID-19's initial rise in the U.S., a trio of federal laws allocated a combined $28 million to the Duluth district to help it navigate the pandemic. Administrators there have spent approximately $18 million of it so far, the News Tribune reported last month. Federal guidelines require the remaining $10 million to be spent by June 30, 2024.

School district officials have also said they hope to put proceeds from the $7.8 million sale of Central High School on the hill toward new computers and software over the next 2-4 years.

Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
