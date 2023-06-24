Duluth School Board candidates show where they stand on the issues

Duluth School Board, at large

Alanna Oswald

Alanna Oswald

Age: 50

Neighborhood of residence: 50 years at the same address in West Duluth

Occupation:



Licensed K-6 elementary, 5-8 science teacher

Duluth School Board member

Community equity advocate

Education:

1991 Denfeld High School

1995 Gustavus Adolphus College B.A./Psychology

2008 College of St. Scholastica/1st Cohort of the Graduate Level Teacher Licensure Program

2012 College of St. Scholastica/Masters in Teaching

Public service:

ADVERTISEMENT

School Board member since 2016

School Board clerk, Sept. 2019-Dec. 2022

Various School Board committees including Federal Programs, Transfer Appeals, Parent Advisory Council for Special Education, city of Duluth Parks and Rec Board, Human Resources and Business Finance Committee, Policy Committee, Student Resource Officer Accountability Committee

ISD709 Office of Education Equity districtwide parent involvement coordinator

ISD709 Office of Education Equity PASS program facilitator (family engagement program)

ISD709 Office of Education Equity diversity trainer teacher

ISD709 Office of Education Equity grant researcher

Minnesota Department of Education Title programs Committee of Practitioners, 2009-2020

NAACP/NAACP Education Committee, 2016-2022

Americorps VISTA/Federal Programs in ISD709, 2003-2005

ISD709 Education Equity Advisory Committee, 2004-present

Education Equity Alliance

MacArthur PTA member

Districtwide PTSA member

Parent Action Council at Lincoln Park Middle School

Senate District 8 Executive Committee member

FIRST Robotics Denfeld Nation Automation adult mentor volunteer

Various community-based equity initiative committees

Community Action Duluth board member 2022

Barkers Island Yacht Club/Social Club member

1. If elected, what cause or initiative would you champion and how would you pursue it?

Equity is front and center with everything I do. I will continue being a fierce advocate helping our community navigate the district, making connections, and staying involved until resolution. Using my extensive experience in family engagement, I will work with administration on bettering the services for our students, especially in special education, and creating more opportunities for family involvement. My recent medical disability has created eye-opening experiences regarding equitable accessibility. The administration and I will work together focusing on how everyone in our community is able to participate in our schools.

2. What is Duluth Public Schools' greatest strength and how would you bolster it?

Duluth Public Schools’ greatest strength is the people who make up our school district. Every staff person, employee, teacher, administrator, board member, volunteer, community partner, student, family, and alumni that create and shape our schools. We are a people business, and we need people to help people. Every single person is important, and we have many of the best in our community lifting each other up, and helping shape our students to be their best. I will continue to bolster this strength by making the best decisions possible, centered on students, and keeping expectations aligned with the district strategic plan.

3. What is Duluth Public Schools' greatest weakness and how would you fix it?

ISD709’s greatest weakness is the inability to meet all our students' needs, yet still be responsible for all the outcomes. Many in our community learned during the COVID years with limited access to school facilities, school isn’t only teaching. Our schools have transformed into places where not only are education needs met, but social, emotional, health, food security, and various other needs are expected to be taken care of for all kids. I will continue to seek, support, and promote partnerships for the well-being of our students with community organizations that improve circumstances our students encounter outside our school walls.

Stephanie L. Williams

Age: 41

Neighborhood of residence: Denfeld

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephanie Williams

Occupation: Business advisor

Education: B.A.

Public service:



NAACP

Cofounder of the BIPOC Business Directory

Fuse Duluth Advisory Board

1200 Fund board of directors

1. If elected, what cause or initiative would you champion and how would you pursue it?

My priorities include fully funding our schools to reduce class sizes and assuring that we are putting students first in our decision-making processes. Additionally, I will advocate for the recruitment and retention of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) administrators, teachers, counselors, and nurses, along with taking care of our teachers holistically so they can be the best versions of themselves in the classroom. This can happen through legislation and policy that supports fully funding our schools.

2. What is Duluth Public Schools' greatest strength and how would you bolster it?

A major contributor to the district's strength is our teachers and their passion and love for our students. I know from the wonderful teachers that I had, those my son had, and from watching my mother teach at Duluth Schools that our teachers put students first; investing extra hours and often paying for classroom supplies out of their own pockets. Fully funding our schools means paying teachers their worth, and making sure classrooms have the tools they need to support students' success.

3. What is Duluth Public Schools' greatest weakness and how would you fix it?

ADVERTISEMENT

There are glaring disparities in our school district depending on which neighborhood students live in and which schools they go to. These disparities exist in everything from reading rates, MCA (Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment) test scores, and suspension rates to graduation rates and more. The only way for us to be a truly great community is for us to support all students regardless of their race, socio-economic status, and ability levels equitably across the district. By providing schools the specific tools their students need to be successful, in addition to improving representation in teachers, we can improve student outcomes and strengthen community.

Duluth School Board, District 2

Sarah Mikesell

Sarah Mikesell

Age: 46

Neighborhood of residence: Woodland

Occupation: Review analyst nurse in the Department of Quality Management at St. Luke’s hospital

Education: BSN from University of Iowa

Public service:



PTA member

Duluth East music booster

Active classroom and school volunteer

BeSMART for Kids presenter

Citizens in Action planning committee

Past League of Women Voters — Duluth board member

Past Lake Superior Medical Society Alliance board member

Past Winter City Showdown Youth Boys Basketball Tournament planning committee

1. If elected, what cause or initiative would you champion and how would you pursue it?

Fostering a safe and trusting school climate where students can learn and staff can work is an initiative I will champion as a school board member. I will support the continued use of trauma-informed crisis intervention and threat assessment practices that prevent violence and provide appropriate treatment, support, and resources to students in crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

If and where needed, I will support the implementation of best practices for physical security upgrades. I also support building upon the community school model used at Myers-Wilkins, Lincoln Park and Denfeld High School to offer more accessible resources to students and families we serve.

2. What is Duluth Public Schools’ greatest strength and how would you bolster it?

ISD709’s greatest strength is its dedicated staff. The team includes teachers, paras, counselors, bus drivers, food service workers, building engineers, principals, health care staff, office staff, administrators and so many others in front of and behind the scenes.

Each person plays an important part in helping our public schools and programs run smoothly. As one of the largest employers in Duluth, it is paramount that the district continues to recruit, support and retain employees in this competitive job market — not only for the benefit of students, but also for the good of our community where employees live and raise their families.

3. What is Duluth Public Schools’ greatest weakness and how would you fix it?

ISD709 is currently well-balanced financially due to thoughtful fiscal policy, Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds and the recent sale of District property have helped for the short term. Since funding for public schools in Minnesota is directly tied to student enrollment, as a school board member I will advocate for policies and programs that continue to improve academic success of our students, work collaboratively with administration and staff to promote Duluth Public Schools and make sure the district’s budget is balanced. I will be a strong advocate to ensure our students and staff have the resources they need.

Duluth School Board, District 3

Henry Banks

Age: N/A

Neighborhood of residence: Central Hillside

ADVERTISEMENT

Henry Banks

Occupation: Independent contractor/consultant (All of my current assignments are outside

Duluth.)

Education: N/A

Public service:



Founder and 1st co-chair, Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial

Served on Juneteenth Committees in Superior and Duluth

Former president, The Damiano Center of Duluth

Member, NAACP

Currently: Vice president, Duluth Transit Authority

Former regional talk show host and senior producer

Currently: Volunteer instructor/facilitator, University for Seniors

Past recipient of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drum Major for Peace Award

Former Volunteer, St. Michael’s Used a Bit Store

Graduate, Blandin Community Leadership Program

Graduate, Knight Foundation Creative Communities Initiative

1. If elected, what cause or initiative would you champion and how would you pursue it?

If elected, I would champion a BIPOC teachers and administrators recruitment team.

The team will consist of retired and current BIPOC education professionals. I will develop this team by working with BIPOC organizers, leaders and professionals from the community. The team will be developed and maintained in collaboration with the superintendent and selected designees. The district must align itself with national and predominantly BIPOC universities and colleges to hire and retain high-quality educational professionals. As a first start: the 10 highest ranking African American teacher education programs and our regional Native American educational campuses.

2. What is Duluth Public Schools’ greatest strength and how would you bolster it?

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth Public Schools’ greatest strength is threefold:

Its high-quality teaching faculty and professional staff is a strength. Its capable and resourceful administrators is a strength. However, its ultimate and most important strength is that of its excellent study body.

I would bolster these strengths by making needed curriculum changes that address BIPOC demographic shifts occurring in the district. One of the first things I would pursue is this: implementation of elective courses in African American, Asian American, Latino American and Native American studies as a necessary start. These courses will benefit all children in the district.

3. What is Duluth Public Schools’ greatest weakness and how would you fix it?

Duluth Public Schools’ have fantastic opportunities ahead for all children and families of the district. The system struggles to promote, hire and include educational administrators and teachers from the BIPOC community. The district needs a strong BIPOC presence in all of its buildings. Demographics are rapidly changing. Our local school system must elevate itself to meet or exceed these changes. I would fix this disconnect by first working with administration and the school board by writing and implementing policies that provide a solid infrastructure for hiring and retaining high-quality BIPOC teachers and administrators. All children deserve this level of educational experiences for their future.

Valerie Joeckel

Valerie Joeckel

Age: 37

Neighborhood of residence: Harbor Highlands

Occupation: Housing director at a local nonprofit (start date TBD)

Education: Diploma, started an associate’s degree at Lake Superior College

Public service:



Community Development Committee (9/18-12/21)

Heading Home

Advisory Council (4/23-present)

Affordable housing advocacy

Housing instability awareness advocacy

Family Homeless Prevention and Assistance Program advisory board (1/22-present)

1. If elected, what cause or initiative would you champion and how would you pursue it?

I am focused on inclusion and representing the underrepresented and underserved. I think having someone with my life experience on the board would bring a voice to the table that could be beneficial to the district. I would pursue this cause by being an advocate for families that are like mine. I would hope to help create policy that helps to shine light on families slipping through the cracks.

2. What is Duluth Public Schools’ greatest strength and how would you bolster it?

I think one of Duluth Public Schools’ greatest strengths is the early learning programs. The preschool and Head Start programs really benefit the families and the children involved. I would bolster this strength with advocacy for more para’s in the classroom for the kids with special needs. I would continue to support the teachers by advocating for fair wages, benefits, and budgets.

3. What is Duluth Public Schools’ greatest weakness and how would you fix it?

I see Duluth Public Schools’ greatest weakness is a non-diverse board and lack of equal opportunity education. Families in low-income neighborhoods need to have the same access to transportation to school as other neighborhoods. Advocating with the school board to the city for fair plow routes would be a way to give the children in those neighborhoods the opportunity for an equal education. Furthermore, I think I would add some diversity to the board as well by representing a life experience not already present on the board.

Loren Martell

Loren Martell

Age: 70

Neighborhood of residence: Central Hillside

Occupation: Business owner, semi-retired

Education: B.A., University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Public Service: Long-time Salvation Army volunteer and citizen watchdog of school district

1. If elected, what cause or initiative would you champion and how would you pursue it?

I would have agreed with putting more money into early childhood education during the last state legislative session. The best chance to make any academic progress, including with the achievement gap, is to catch any impediments to learning early. Much of the funding appears to be earmarked for things outside the classroom: scholarships, child care, etc., but my focus will be on how much latitude we have locally. I want to make certain we maximize the value of every dollar for early childhood education and intend to do my best to protect local taxpayers from shouldering any more of the burden.

2. What is Duluth Public Schools’ greatest strength and how would you bolster it?

Its top tier position as the area’s legacy educational organization and biggest player in the marketplace is the Duluth public school district’s greatest strength. Residual goodwill exists in the community, despite some poor school board decisions that soured public relations. We have to capitalize on that remaining goodwill, by directing increased funding toward what parents are looking for, such as smaller class sizes. The educational marketplace has become more competitive. Recently an acquaintance told me she and a friend wanted to send their children (five in total) to the public schools, but they chose another option because of class size.

3. What is Duluth Public Schools’ greatest weakness and how would you fix it?

The consolidation plan poorly fit a town with a historical divide, causing east-west inequity to become district 709’s biggest weakness. Denfeld’s graduation rate of 73% compared to East’s 92% is an unacceptable disparity. An expenditure of hundreds of millions of dollars left no good option on the table. Any possible use of the abandoned central corridor was eliminated when the school board approved the tear-down of Central High, and families are not going to react well if they are forced to go west from east by redrawn boundaries. We have to find some way to direct more funding to Denfeld.

Matthew Moses

Matthew Moses

Age: 51

Neighborhood of residence: Piedmont Heights

Occupation: Data Architect and Consultant, Adjunct Professor, Photographer

Education:



B.S. in Computer Science (U of MN, Twin Cities)

M.S. in Software Design and Programming (Capella University)

Public service:

Active in Piedmont Elementary PTA

Duluth Homegrown Music Festival Steering Committee Member

1. If elected, what cause or initiative would you champion and how would you pursue it?

My initial focus would be oversight on how the new three-year strategic plan gets implemented. As a parent I completed surveys, along with the Duluth community, that helped shape this plan. Given the broad vision and goals that have been set forth, the school board needs to ensure district plans are executed in a consistent and measurable way. Three areas I want to watch are:

The mental health and social-emotional needs of all enrolled students

Students having multiple options for courses including life-skills classes and extracurricular activities

Current and relevant, educational resources and technology for teachers and students

2. What is Duluth Public Schools' greatest strength and how would you bolster it?

Within ISD 709, I think our greatest strength is our teachers and staff. They are on the frontlines of education working with our kids on a daily basis. They changed, adapted, and proved how resilient they are as COVID-19 disrupted everything to do with our educational system. Our teachers, in particular, need more support. As a school district we need to find ways to get to more manageable class sizes while also giving teachers the support they need to deal with the increasing mental health challenges and classroom disruptions that take away from their main role as educators.

3. What is Duluth Public Schools' greatest weakness and how would you fix it?

Like many public-school districts, Duluth Public Schools has challenges that include rising mental health concerns, crowded classrooms, boundary balancing, school budgeting, technology management, as well as updating the curriculum to provide students better options while staying competitive with neighboring school districts. The first step in addressing these concerns started with the new strategic plan. The next step will be ensuring that the plan has thoughtful, data-driven oversight by a strong school board as well as community engagement and feedback from key stakeholders including parents, students and teachers.