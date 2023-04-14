Duluth, Ringsred spar at Minnesota Supreme Court

ST. PAUL — Eric Ringsred has initiated numerous lawsuits against the city of Duluth over the past 25 years, seeking with mixed success to save historic properties destined for the wrecking ball.

The local emergency room doctor has been, by his own admission, a "thorn in the side" of the city's elected leaders and attorneys since plans were first developed for downtown's Technology Village in the late 1990s. He has been litigating for the past five years, without resolution, to prevent demolition of his former property, the fire-damaged Pastoret Terrace.

Ringsred describes his relationship with the city as a "running battle of direct and indirect retaliatory conduct." The city denies that and claims the preservationist is simply unhappy with a series of "discrete events" that largely have not fallen in his favor.

Now, for the first time, the Minnesota Supreme Court will weigh in on the dispute. Justices heard oral arguments Monday in the city's appeal of a court order that would allow Ringsred to claim officials have demonstrated a pattern of retaliation in response to his exercise of his First Amendment rights.

A pedestrian walks by Pastoret Terrace on June 28. Eric Ringsred, the building's former owner, continues to litigate in an effort to prevent demolition of the fire-damaged structure. Steve Kuchera / 2022 file / Duluth News Tribune

The claim, first brought in 2020, alleges that city leaders denied him occupancy of undamaged parts of Pastoret Terrace, refused to allow him to repurchase the building after he lost it to tax forfeiture and failed to provide him with a normal level of policing at another property he owns.

It will make it impossible, potentially, for Dr. Ringsred to prove that there is a custom, there is a pattern, there is a concerted effort on the part of the city of Duluth to retaliate against Dr. Ringsred. William Paul, Duluth attorney representing Eric Ringsred

Ringsred also alleges a series of defamatory statements, particularly from then-Duluth City Attorney Gunnar Johnson to the News Tribune. Among the statements, Johnson said the building "already was structurally compromised when (the Duluth Economic Development Authority) took ownership" and "all that (building damage) occurred when Eric owned the building."

That retaliation claim was initially dismissed by a Duluth-based judge, who found that it was too old to be pursued, as it related to conduct beyond the six-year statute of limitations. But the count was reinstated by a three-judge panel of the Minnesota Court of Appeals, which held that the time limit was tolled, or placed on hold, because it was based on an alleged "continuing violation."

"The wrongs alleged here are discrete events that were complete when they happened," Assistant City Attorney Elizabeth Sellers Tabor told the Supreme Court. "If simply throwing a one-line allegation of a running battle defeats the statute of limitations, then the statute of limitations is of very little effect."

William Paul, a Duluth attorney representing Ringsred, disagreed with that premise, saying his client "ought to be able to paint an entire picture."

"It will make it impossible, potentially, for Dr. Ringsred to prove that there is a custom, there is a pattern, there is a concerted effort on the part of the city of Duluth to retaliate against Dr. Ringsred," Paul told the justices.

Both attorneys conceded that the court's decision may not define the outcome of the case, as the Court of Appeals also reinstated a number of other claims against the city and its elected leaders. That means the case will eventually go back to the district court in Duluth, but the Supreme Court's ruling could potentially impact the scope of a jury trial.

Perhaps more significantly, Tabor asserted that the Court of Appeals ruling was "unprecedented" and would effectively abolish the statute of limitations for civil rights claims against government agencies. The League of Minnesota Cities and Minnesota County Attorneys Association both filed amicus briefs warning of a potential flood of litigation.

Duluth preservationist Eric Ringsred went to court to challenge the demolition of several historic buildings to make way for the Technology Village in the late 1990s. Josh Meltzer /1999 file / Duluth News Tribune

"It completely upsets the balance that the Legislature and the six-year statute of limitations has set — that balance between enforcement and repose," Tabor said. "It requires cities who are complex entities that interact with the public in everything from streets to zoning to police to libraries ... to defend itself, potentially, against decades-old claims, like we have in this case. It is simply unfair and inequitable, bad policy. The stakes for the defendants and the stakes for cities and counties in Minnesota are very high."

The justices seemed to be mulling where exactly to draw the line, posing a number of questions to each attorney.

Associate Justice Paul Thissen questioned whether incidents from 15 years ago could still be relevant at trial, even if found to be time-barred and not subject to damages. Tabor admitted the history between the parties could potentially be admissible.

Associate Justice Barry Anderson noted that Minnesota already has "the most liberal statute of limitations in the United States" and pondered the impacts of potentially opening the door for more litigation.

Chief Justice Lorie Gildea pushed Paul to explain an apparent six-plus-year gap in the alleged retaliatory conduct between 2009-16. Paul was unable to provide any specific examples of how Ringsred was retaliated against in that time period. But he repeatedly noted the case has yet to proceed to discovery, which would include taking depositions and turning over relevant documents.

If the Supreme Court strictly enforces the statute of limitations, Paul said he anticipates the city would object to producing any materials and allowing testimony related to anything prior to April 2014.

"It's a notice pleading state," he said, indicating the plaintiff does not bear a burden of proof at the start of a lawsuit. "All of the allegations about a continuing violation could be developed during the course of discovery and do not need to be set forth in the complaint."

It likely will be several months before the Supreme Court issues an opinion, after which the case will go back to 6th District Judge David Johnson. The Court of Appeals in September also ordered the reinstatement of claims against the News Tribune — though the Supreme Court said the newspaper could seek dismissal of its involvement due to Ringsred's alleged failure to provide adequate notice of the appeal.

As it stands, Ringsred would be allowed to file a new complaint alleging defamation claims against the News Tribune, Forum Communications Co. and reporter Peter Passi; a First Amendment retaliation claim against the city; defamation and First Amendment retaliation claims against City Council and DEDA members Zack Filipovich and Roz Randorf; and a First Amendment retaliation claim against Mayor Emily Larson.