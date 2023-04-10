99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Duluth restaurateur pleads guilty to child sexual assault

The agreement resolves two cases for William Kalligher, who was set to face a jury this week.

A gavel with books behind it.
Contributed
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Today at 6:03 PM

DULUTH — The former owner of a West Duluth restaurant has pleaded guilty to two felony counts of child sexual abuse.

William Arthur Kalligher, 62, entered guilty pleas Monday in State District Court to first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct. The resolution came just one day before jury selection was to get underway in the first of two potential trials for the Duluth man known as the owner of the now-shuttered Gannucci's Italian Market.

William Arthur Kalligher.jpg
William Arthur Kalligher

Court records indicate the pleas both relate to misconduct toward a girl who was approximately 13-14 years old at the time of the incidents. A second case had alleged misconduct toward a boy when he was about 9 or 10. Kalligher faced a total of seven felony counts prior to reaching the agreement with the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.

Kalligher was first charged in December 2021 after police said they were alerted to "numerous sexual assault allegations" in summer 2021.

The female victim reportedly told investigators that Kalligher had taken off her clothes and touched her. She said Kalligher would be "high on marijuana" at the time and that the touching occurred on at least three occasions, according to a criminal complaint. In the other case, it was alleged that he exposed himself.

Under state sentencing guidelines, a first-degree criminal sexual conduct conviction generally carries a presumptive prison term of at least 12 years for a first-time offender. The precise terms of Kalligher's agreement were not immediately available.

Judge David Johnson ordered Kalligher to comply with a presentence investigation and psychosexual evaluation. He scheduled sentencing for June 12.

040423.N.DNT.SexAssaultReformC1.jpg
Local
SEE ALSO: Duluth leaders highlight sexual assault reforms
Advocates say changes in state law, an evolution of police practices and the addition of new victim resources all help build confidence for those who come forward.
April 03, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen

Kalligher worked as a professional cook and operated a refrigeration business before taking over the family-run Italian Village business at 301 N. Central Ave. in 2011 and turning it into Gannucci's. But Kalligher, who had previously expressed plans to reopen the pandemic-shuttered business, quietly closed shop permanently by August 2021 — a decision confirmed only by a liquidation sale announced by an auction house.

Kalligher has remained free since posting a $120,000 bond shortly after his arrest and arraignment.

To get help

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.

Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Tom Olsen has covered crime and courts for the Duluth News Tribune since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and a lifelong resident of the city. Readers can contact Olsen at 218-723-5333 or tolsen@duluthnews.com.
