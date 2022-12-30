99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
News reporting
Duluth residents urged to review broadband maps

The document will determine funding.

Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
December 30, 2022 07:16 AM
DULUTH — Recently released maps intended to identify parts of the nation either unserved or underserved by broadband networks are drawing scrutiny, as well they should, according to Chris Fleege, director of Duluth’s planning and economic development division.

“This mapping becomes a huge thing,” he said, explaining that the findings will likely guide where federal assistance will be directed to address inequities and make sure adequate broadband service is available to people living throughout the country.

ALSO READ: Duluth sets aside funds for potential fiber optics system
The city now has placed more than $1.9 million in a "Broadband Enterprise Fund."
December 25, 2022 01:32 PM
By  Peter Passi

The stakes are high, agreed Bree Maki, executive director of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Office of Broadband Development. She’s urging individuals and business leaders to examine the document and determine if they agree with the level of available service indicated on the maps.

If they don’t, Maki encourages folks to challenge the findings.

The Federal Communications Commission is asking people to weigh in by Jan. 13, but Maki said she remains optimistic government officials will accept input beyond the stated deadline.

The maps were released Nov. 18, allowing a relatively short opportunity for public review, she said.

“The window is narrow, in our opinion, especially with the holidays falling into that time frame, as well,” Maki said.

Fleege said some of the internet speeds reported in Duluth appear to be suspect, painting a rosier picture than what the city found in its own recent research into local broadband service. He noted that incumbent internet service providers appear to have provided much of the information depicted on the maps.

“Sometimes they’re accurate. Sometimes they’re not. They’ll usually overstate what the speed capability is,” Fleege said. “And affordability is never addressed in any of this.”

He said the city likely will register some of its concerns about the map with the FCC.

The city has been considering a plan to install a municipally owned direct-to-consumer fiber-optic network that would be available for use by multiple internet service providers for a modest access fee. The hope is that such a network would deliver superior speeds and would foster competition, driving down prices.

A proposed $5.5 million pilot project serving Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood could be the first step.

“It really is ultimately about opportunity and economic development,” said Fleege of access to high-speed broadband.

The FCC map shows that virtually all of Lincoln Park has access to broadband at a download speed of 1,000 megabytes per second and an upload speed of 35 megabytes per second, but Fleege said independent tests show much slower speeds on the ground. A direct fiber-optic network would be expected to deliver service at 1 gigabyte per second for both downloads and uploads.

Maki said funding for broadband is included as part of the recently passed federal bipartisan infrastructure bill, including the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program.

“That is where the maps come into play,” she said. “So, part of the BEAD funding is that every state will get a base of $100 million. But then the remaining part of the Minnesota allocation will be based on the new FCC maps. That’s why it’s important for our maps to be accurate, because our funding will be based on the maps.”

To review the FCC maps, visit broadbandmap.fcc.gov and enter their address. If your address is missing or misrepresented, you can file a location challenge. If the level of available broadband service is mischaracterized, you can file an availability challenge. A detailed video on how to file a challenge can be found at fcc.gov/BroadbandData/consumers.

