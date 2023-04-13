99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Duluth requires hotel developer to conduct environmental review

The Planning Commission endorsed further study to address residents' concerns, despite city staff recommendations to the contrary.

proposed hotel.jpg
Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Today at 10:00 AM

DULUTH — Plans to build a multi-million-dollar hotel have been placed on hold, at least for now, due to concerns raised by area residents about the impact the project could have on the environment, including Miller Creek, a designated trout stream.

The project had already been approved by the Duluth Planning Commission and an appeal to the City Council fell flat. But the concerned citizens didn’t give up.

previous coverage

They gathered about 250 signatures on a petition requesting the developer, Kinseth Hospitality Cos., be required to complete an environmental assessment worksheet, forcing the city to take another look at the project.

When the Planning Commission met Tuesday, city staff recommended they deny the request for an environmental assessment worksheet, often referred to as an EAW.

“We believe and concluded that our zoning process and our building permit process adequately addresses any concerns," Ryan Pervenanze, Duluth’s manager of planning and community development, told commissioners. "Based on these findings, city staff recommends that the commission approve Resolution 23-053, denying the EAW.”

Throughout this entire process, the city of Duluth has not acted as a neutral body, but has acted as a defense team for a hotel developer.
Jill Crawford-Nichols, Duluth Heights resident

Commissioner Gary Eckenberg asked why there was not also an alternative resolution to approve the EAW for the body to consider.

“Staff believe we did a thorough job, and the arguments do not rise to the level of requiring an EAW for this project," Pervenanze said.

But Jill Crawford-Nichols, a resident of the Duluth Heights neighborhood where the hotel is proposed to be built, suggested city staff were too quick to dismiss legitimate concerns about the impact the project could have on wetlands and Miller Creek, a nearby designated trout stream that’s already considered impaired as a result of previous commercial development in the area.

“Throughout this entire process, the city of Duluth has not acted as a neutral body, but has acted as a defense team for a hotel developer,” she said.

“As Commissioner Eckenberg has already pointed out, it is extremely disconcerting that only a resolution denying the EAW was prepared for you. And it’s hard not to wonder if city staff is trying to feed you your vote,” Crawford Nichols said.

Kinseth proposes to construct a 100-room, four-story hotel at the corner of Sundby Road and Page Street across from a Kohl’s store.

Adam Zwak, an engineer for Northland Consulting Engineers, a firm that has been hired to assist with the project, contends that an underground storage system designed for the property should be sufficient to handle any runoff from the development, allowing sediments to be removed and water temperatures to cool before it enters Miller Creek.

But Commissioner Andrea Wedul expressed concern about the plan, noting the high water table in the area, with groundwater located anywhere from “zero to 11 inches below subgrade” for the proposed water drainage system.

“My concern is we don’t have a good enough handle on the hydrology right now. We’ve got really shallow hydrology and, no offense, I’m not sure from what I’ve seen … that we’re not going to de-water this wetland and potentially bring the groundwater level down,” Wedul said.

also read

Pervenanze estimated the cost to prepare an EAW for the project could cost anywhere from $25,000 to $50,000 and perhaps more significantly could delay construction by up to seven months. Kinseth had aimed to begin work soon but has been required to halt activity on the site until the EAW request could be considered.

When asked if the developer would be amenable to conducting a voluntary EAW, Zwak said he could not speak for his client, but added: “I know the additional cost would be hard to overcome.”

Wedul expressed skepticism.

"This is a multi-million-dollar hotel. It’s going to make plenty of money, and there are plenty of people coming to Duluth every day," she said. "So, I don’t feel that it’s a small amount, but at the same time, it seems like only the right thing to do for the citizens of Duluth.”

Wedul noted that an EAW needn’t necessarily prevent the project from moving forward. “It’s just a tool to help the developer better understand and guide the development process,” she said.

Crawford-Nichols noted that an endangered plant, the floating marsh marigold, has been found on other properties in the area, and suggested a field survey of the site should be conducted to ensure it did not harm that protected species or any others that may be present before development is allowed there.

Dave Zentner said he spent a number of years serving on a task force, “trying to prevent this resource called Miller Creek from becoming impaired.”

“We failed, at least in the upper part of the watershed,” he said and suggested that “continuing to lose natural drainage systems and naturally functioning biological systems in exchange for water storage schemes” is a poor decision, noting that development cannot be rolled back.

Zentner called on city officials to recognize the impact their actions will have for years to come.

In a community that claims to value and bank on its wealth of natural resources, he implored commissioners not to wait for the day that state government requires EAWs for projects such as the one now proposed.

“We should lead, and you should approve this petition,” Zentner said.

Zentner’s words seemed to resonate with Eckenberg.

“I think that to do an EAW, when the city promotes itself as a very environmentally friendly city, and in fact we invite people to come here on that basis alone, it doesn’t seem like a big thing to vote for an EAW for this project, given the fact that it’s so close to a watershed that’s already impaired," Eckenberg said.

A motion to approve the petition to require an EAW for the proposed hotel development passed by a 6-2 margin, with commissioners Jason Crawford and Margie Nelson voting in the minority.

