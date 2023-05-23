99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Duluth puts $5.5 million in public golf course improvements on hold

As the city prepares to renovate Enger Park Golf Course, the cost of temporarily reopening Lester Park Golf Course in the interim stirs concern.

EngerParkGolf.C03.jpg
Four golfers are on the green of the 18th hole on the middle nine at Enger Park Golf Course on June 2, 2022.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Today at 9:27 PM

DULUTH — Enger Park Golf Course could become a busy work zone this fall, if city councilors sign off on $5.5 million worth of work, focused primarily on the replacement of a failing irrigation system.

But the council voted 7-0 Monday night to table action on three resolutions that would have approved contracts for the project, citing concerns about a concurrent plan to temporarily reopen Duluth's only other municipal golf course at Lester Park — a move that's expected to result in a loss of $600,000 for the year.

The Lester Park Golf Course ceased operations in 2020, when Mayor Emily Larson announced its closure as one of the city's pandemic cost-cutting measures. It has remained closed ever since and is slated to be permanently decommissioned in the face of repeated financial losses, although city officials had aimed to temporarily return it to operation while work was in progress at Enger during the 2024 season.

Several council members expressed reservations about the project, including 1st District Councilor Gary Anderson, who questioned the wisdom of moving ahead with such an expensive undertaking when only one contractor had offered a bid. The largest single component of the proposed project would involve a $4.65 million contract with Commercial Irrigation, and Anderson said he felt uncomfortable awarding such a large contract without the opportunity to consider competing bids.

090421.N.DNT.DuluthGolfAerial
Duluth’s Enger Park Golf Course reveals itself beyond Enger Tower in the foreground of this aerial photograph taken July 1, 2021.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

However, the city has now put the project out to bid twice with the same result of a single respondent, said Jim Filby Williams, Duluth's director of parks, properties and libraries.

Anderson said that while his concerns persist, he is generally supportive of the contract, especially in light of the opportunity for the city to pay for part of the project with the help of federal pandemic relief assistance provided through the American Rescue Plan Act.

"There's an opportunity we have here with ARP funds to utilize some of that money to help move along this project so that it doesn't just become a can that's kicked down the road further, where construction costs, like everything else, keep rising. So, while there are so many good ways we could use this ARP funding, I have come to a place where I am okay voting for these resolutions tonight," he said.

"I still have discomfort with the largest one, where we only ended up with one bid. But I understand from Director Filby Williams we did the best that we could and the staff supporting this project do believe this is the best bid that we will have. Therefore, I would recommend approval of all three of these resolutions," Anderson said.

However, 3rd District Councilor Roz Randorf asked if any hardship would arise if the resolutions were tabled until the council's next meeting, June 12, to allow for more discussion about whether Lester should be reopened or if work at Enger could be orchestrated to allow for limited play at that golf course while renovations are in progress.

xxxxxx.N.DNT.AerialsC38.jpg
Duluth’s Lester Park Golf Course in July 2021.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Filby Williams suggested the latter alternative could significantly reduce anticipated losses during the renovation period but said that must also be balanced with commitments previously made to the local golfing community.

Noah Schuchman, Duluth's chief administrative officer, said action on the resolutions could be postponed until the next council meeting without jeopardizing the bids.

Phase I of the proposed project would: result in the creation of a new pond; remove and replace irrigation lines and pumps; and install new controls and sprinkler heads serving 18 holes at Enger. City officials say they currently lack the financial resources necessary to extend the improvements to the final nine holes of the course, which would tack an estimated $1.5 million more onto the project cost.

EngerParkGolf.C06.jpg
A pair of golfers play through the 10th hole on the back nine at Enger Park Golf Course.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune

The intended funding sources for the proposed $5.5 million Phase I renovation of Enger are:

  • $2.5 million in American Rescue Pan Act pandemic-relief funding
  • $2 million in bonds to be paid off by future golf revenues
  • $0.5 million in the form of undedicated excess 2022 tourism tax collections
  • $0.5 million from the city's general fund reserves
Peter Passi
By Peter Passi
Peter Passi covers city government for the Duluth News Tribune. He joined the paper in April 2000, initially as a business reporter but has worked a number of beats through the years.
