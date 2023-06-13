Duluth pulls plug on Lester Park Golf Course

DULUTH — The City Council voted 8-0 Monday night to nix plans to temporarily reopen Lester Park Golf Course in 2024.

With 1st District Councilor Gary Anderson absent, the council instead decided to pour all of Duluth’s public golf resources into the Enger Park Golf Course, which is slated for a major overhaul next year.

Even as the council approved a $5.5 million investment at Enger to replace the course’s failing irrigation system next year, the city aims to keep at least 18 holes in play there.

Originally, more ambitious renovation plans at Enger had caused the city to suspect all operations at that course would need to be placed on hold in 2024. But due to higher-than-expected costs, the scope of the work has been scaled back, making it possible for the 37-hole course to remain at least partially open during the project.

Mounting estimates of the cost to reopen Lester also prompted the council to reconsider plans to temporarily reopen Lester. Officials predicted the city would lose at least $1.2 million if it were to move play to Lester Park Golf Course in 2024, while renovations will be in progress at Enger Park.

Lester has been closed since 2020 and has deteriorated during the interim, driving up the projected cost to reopen it.

Duluth’s Lester Park Golf Course in July 2021. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

The city has at least a shot at operating Enger on a break-even basis in 2024, preserving funds for additional improvements that also are needed at that course in the future, according to Jim Filby Williams, Duluth’s director of parks, libraries and public properties.

While at large Councilor Arik Forsman agreed it would be better if Duluth could continue to operate two municipal golf courses, analysis has revealed that is not a sustainable model.

“When you look at the financials and you look at what the golf fund really could shoulder, there was not enough room to do all of the renovations that people wanted to do to the courses so we could have two 27-hole operations that we could be proud of,” he said.

Forsman referred to the improvements to Enger’s irrigation system as a “first step” toward bringing at least one remaining public golf course up to snuff.

“I wish we had money to do two, but we don’t even have the money to do one,” he said, adding that the $5.5 million in improvements slated to take place at Enger next year represent probably about just 20% of the total investment that will be required to return the course to its former stature of respect.

Forsman said other sources for potential funding include a recently extended half-percent citywide sales tax and any proceeds from the partial sale of the Lester Park Golf Course for potential redevelopment.

For his part, 2nd District Councilor Mike Mayou spoke affectionately about Lester, where he first learned to play golf, but acknowledged that focusing the city’s investments at Enger “makes the most fiscal sense.”

Duluth’s Enger Tower and park (foreground) with Enger Park Golf Course beyond it on July 1, 2021. Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune

Although the city had hoped to temporarily reopen Lester, 3rd District Councilor Roz Randorf said the financial implications of that plan have forced decision-makers to correct course.

“It’s an example of a well-intentioned plan that is just not viable,” she said.

Tim Allen said he has lived in the Lakeside/Lester Park area since the early 1950s and grew up playing golf at Lester with his now-deceased father. Allen likened himself to Don Quixote, pursuing his unlikely quest against all odds, in hopes of saving the golf course.

“I’m not going to give up, because as soon as you give up, it’s over,” he said, suggesting that Lester could perhaps be maintained as a second-tier course, offering lower-cost golf opportunities to its users.

“We just need flexible and creative thinking,” Allen said.

While its days as a municipal golf course have likely drawn to a close with Monday’s City Council decision, Forsman said, “I haven’t given up on Lester either.”

He suggested that perhaps a private party or a nonprofit organization might still be interested in coming in and reopening Lester as an 18-hole course and expressed his hopes that the city will remain open to exploring other options that could return play to the area.

At large Councilor Therese Tomanek said, “I, too, am hopeful for the future of Lester that maybe something will come of it as an 18-hole operation. But that’s not what we’re voting on here tonight. We’re voting on whether it’s economically feasible to keep it open for one year. And I have to admit that’s just not in the cards.”