Duluth pulls $2.35 million in subsidies from housing developer

DULUTH — A developer’s plan to convert nearly one-third of a recently constructed 74-unit apartment building into a “boutique hotel” has fallen flat with members of the Duluth Economic Development Authority.

At a special meeting Tuesday, DEDA commissioners voted 6-0 to withdraw nearly $2.35 million in tax subsidies it had planned to offer Duluth Lincoln Park1 LLC for a development called Lincoln Park Flats.

The intent of the original project was to create additional housing, including affordable units, said Chris Fleege, director of Duluth planning and economic development authority.

However, the cost of the project soared during the pandemic.

"The Lincoln Park Flats building took material delivery at the height of (the) pandemic when the construction supply chain costs spiked," P&R Cos., the local firm behind the development, said in a statement Tuesday. "Materials increases were as high as 500%. Post pandemic, we saw record increases in lending interest rates. Those two factors alone, let alone all economic factors affecting the global marketplace at the time, were completely unprecedented in history.

"The truth about this project is that P&R is the only company that took the risk to build through the pandemic, providing jobs and stability to over 100 Twin Ports families in an uncertain time," the statement read. "If we had not, there would still be an abandoned furniture store on Superior Street."

While P&R representatives said they initially intended to operate Lincoln Park Flats as simply a mixed-rate apartment building, they had to "take drastic steps to maintain the financial stability of the property."

"Before switching to short-term rental units, we consulted with the city of Duluth and worked through all of the proper channels to obtain some form of shorter-term rental license — a license, we were assured of receiving, because we were maintaining the affordable units per the terms of the development agreement," the statement read. "However, when the Council responded to media reports, we were informed the city removed their support from the conversion and said they believed we were in violation of the agreement. With the hotel conversion, we were maintaining 27 market rate units and 23 affordable units as required under the Development Agreement, unfortunately the councilors chose to cancel the agreement."

There was just no way they could cover their debt service and for it to even work. Chris Fleege, director of Duluth planning and economic development authority

Fleege said: “I think the developer would have liked to have kept it as housing. But it really became a math problem. There was just no way they could cover their debt service and for it to even work. They couldn’t close on permanent financing without more revenue, and 74 units just cannot generate enough revenue to make it work.

“We feel that they’re a good builder," Fleege told commissioners. "They just got caught in a bad spot with pricing and with interest rates, because they’re waiting to close on their permanent financing, based on the action that you’re going to take today."

In a previous letter to the Duluth City Council, Ryan Nelson, a principal partner at P&R wrote: “The reality of this building is that rents aren’t even enough to pay for interest on the building.”

The budget for the project grew from $13.8 million to nearly $17 million by the time it was ready for occupancy in June of last year.

Fleege said P&R and DEDA invested considerable time and effort in hashing out a resolution.

“It’s been a long process as we’ve worked through this. We believe that this is a good agreement that allows both parties to walk away and to preserve the opportunity to build other housing in the future,” he said, noting that DEDA will retain almost all of the funding it had dedicated for the project, with the exception of a mere $875.

Duluth Lincoln Park1 LLC was to have received the $2.35 million in tax-increment financing as part of a development agreement. TIF is a form of subsidy that uses future new tax revenues generated by a development to cover certain qualified project costs. The TIF package assembled to support the construction of Lincoln Park Flats, at 2306 W. Superior St., was to remain in place until $2.35 million had been generated or until February 2048, whichever came first.

In return, the developer was to construct a 74-unit apartment building, with 23 of the units offered at reduced rents considered affordable to households making no more than 80% of the area median income.

On May 3, Greg Gilbert, a former Duluth city councilor and local attorney, served a lawsuit against DEDA and the developer, challenging the use of public funds to support the project in its revised form, including a vacation rental housing. He said it is perhaps just coincidence that DEDA called a special meeting on the same day the authority was required to submit an answer to the complaint.

But Gilbert told the News Tribune he was “very satisfied” with DEDA’s decision to nullify the development agreement and the TIF package Tuesday and said he planned to drop his suit as a result of the authority’s actions.

Without a legal push, however, he said he feared the authority might not have acted.

Look what happened. We’ve got this beautiful building on a contaminated site, and it redeveloped a neighborhood that needed redevelopment. So, that’s a success in itself. Greg Gilbert, former Duluth city councilor and local attorney

“I listened to the protesters and the people at the City Council meetings, and it just didn’t seem to me that that was going to happen. So, a lawsuit seemed appropriate,” Gilbert said.

Now that the lawsuit has delivered the desired effect, Gilbert said there was no need to pursue it further.

All in all, Gilbert said he’s pleased with the outcome.

“Look what happened. We’ve got this beautiful building on a contaminated site, and it redeveloped a neighborhood that needed redevelopment. So, that’s a success in itself,” he said. “And now we’ve got the money to spend on another affordable housing project. So, I think this is a good result for the city.”

Lincoln Park Flats in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

DEDA temporarily went into closed session at the beginning of its Tuesday meeting, citing a need to discuss legal matters and potential litigation.

Gilbert said he didn’t take the decision to sue lightly.

“I don’t like doing it, but sometimes it’s appropriate because when this stuff happens, the developer negotiates with the city. They go back and forth. But look who’s getting hurt, and it’s the tenants. It’s the lower-income tenants who have a hard time finding a place to live. And it’s not only the existing tenants, it’s about the next 25 years of available low-income housing that this city is going to be losing,” he said.

Now that the original development has been voided, P&R is no longer bound by its covenants. Nevertheless, DEDA commissioner and at large City Councilor Arik Forsman said he has learned that residents of the 23 affordable units at Lincoln Park Flats will be offered the opportunity to remain in reduced-rent units at Lincoln Park Flats for at least an additional year.

“While I think we’re all lamenting the potential loss of 23 years of that 25-year commitment, there is a very small silver lining that at least we got two years of these affordable units, considering how deeply we need them across the city,” he said.

Roz Randorf, DEDA commissioner and 3rd District city councilor, referred to the development itself as “another silver lining” for the authority which looks to foster developments of all kinds.

“Having this as a private development is still good for Duluth. We look forward to spending that $2.3 million on another development so we can get more housing. And we will be working hard on the horizon to do such,” she said.

In its Tuesday statement, P&R said it was left with few choices.

"Although we appreciate the efforts of city staff, we are disappointed at the council’s reaction to completely turn on a local business that has invested so much in its city simply for attempting to save its building," the statement read. "Our only options were to pursue a legal course of action or agree to a mutual cancellation of the Development Agreement. We chose the latter."

Forsman asked Fleege what staff was doing to prevent future development agreement misunderstandings.

“We felt like it was pretty clear in our minds, as to the way the development agreement was crafted," Fleege said. "But we have worked with the city attorney to come up with more iron-clad language.”