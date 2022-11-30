Duluth Public Schools property tax levy could rise as much as 2%

DULUTH — The largest property tax levy Duluth Public Schools officials could choose next month would be about 2% larger than its predecessor.

School Board members in September agreed to tentatively set the district’s levy for taxes payable in 2023 as high as the Minnesota Department of Education would allow as state and district administrators were still working to determine that upper limit when board members met.

That picture has since sharpened: The maximum levy amount School Board members can choose is $43,958,966.87, a 2.03% increase over the $43.08 million mark that board members approved nearly a year earlier.

When they meet Dec. 20, board members are scheduled to host a state-mandated “Truth in Taxation” hearing before finalizing that levy. Whatever amount they pick cannot be larger than the $43.95 million mark they set, in effect, two months ago.

If board members opt for the “max” levy, though, it wouldn’t necessarily result in a corresponding 2% increase to residents’ property taxes.

That’s partly because the levy is one of several enacted by different layers of Duluth-area governments, each of which independently chooses one of a handful of levies that make up property owners’ tax bills.

But it’s also because an increase in a tax levy isn’t the same as an increase in tax rate: Local governments in Minnesota set a total dollar amount they’ll receive in property tax revenue in a given year, and then county governments tax property owners accordingly to meet it. That means a larger or more valuable tax base can pay for a larger levy without a corresponding increase in tax rates.

If school officials in Duluth stick to the maximum allowable levy next month, it would be the seventh consecutive year in which they’ve done so.

Tentative levies set by city and county officials were much higher than the school district’s. Officials in Duluth’s city government tentatively approved an 8.9% levy hike in September, and they’re set to hold a definitive vote on it later this year. Their counterparts in St. Louis County finalized a 4.39% levy increase in late September.