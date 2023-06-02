Duluth Public Schools budget outlook is sunny — for the moment

DULUTH — There’s a simple-but-thorny question behind Duluth Public Schools’ budget deliberations: what happens when the school district’s federal COVID-19 aid runs out?

District administrators proposed to school board members on Tuesday a $171.9 million spending plan for the 2023-2024 school year. The district would pay for that with about $173.4 million in federal aid, state aid, and local property taxes.

It’s a spending hike of about 8.6% from the $158.2 million budget that Duluth School Board members approved for the current school year, but the COVID-19 aid the district spent that year wasn’t yet a part of that figure. The tentative budget presented for the coming school year includes it.

Much of that revenue increase comes from funding hikes approved this spring by the Minnesota Legislature. That includes $2.78 million via a 4% increase to the state’s per-student funding formula, plus $3.78 million via a 44% increase to the money districts statewide receive to cover their special education “cross subsidy,” which is the gap between the money they spend to educate students with special needs and the money they receive for that purpose.

But next year’s tentative budget also includes the last of the district’s federal COVID-19 aid — about $10 million that administrators want to spend on counselors, social workers, teacher training, student programming, and so on.

Also at play is $7.8 million from the sale of Central High School on the hill, which school district leaders hope to put toward new computers and software over the next 2-4 years — about $2 million per year beginning. The district agreed in August 2022 to sell the building for $8 million, but ultimately received the slightly smaller figure after closing costs.

In all, $24.3 million worth of “new” revenue is heading the district’s way, $6.5 million of which is recurring. The remainder, a combined $17.8 million from the pandemic money and the Central sale, is one-time funding.

“If we didn’t have the (COVID-19) funds, or if we didn’t have the land sale, or if we didn’t have both, where would we be?” Superintendent John Magas rhetorically asked Finance Director Simone Zunich at Tuesday’s meeting.

“We would not be able to have all the programs we have right now,” Zunich replied.

“We’d have some pretty significant reductions in force too, right?” Magas asked.

“Yes,” Zunich said.

The district’s finances are in a good spot, Magas said later, partly because of that COVID aid and partly because of the sale proceeds.

“As we forecast out, there’s some pretty significant dropoff because we don’t have the money to continue funding for technology and other things,” he said. “It’s sunny today, but the weather changes.”

$28 million worth of pandemic aid

Approved within a year of the novel coronavirus’ initial rise in the U.S., a trio of federal laws allocated a combined $28 million to the Duluth district to help it navigate the pandemic. Administrators there have spent approximately $18 million of it so far. Federal guidelines require the remaining $10 million to be spent by June 30, 2024.

The school district is already weaning itself off some of that money. The equivalent of about 47 full-time employees are paid with COVID aid, according to documents presented to board members Tuesday. District administrators propose eliminating about 10 of them outright and absorbing the salaries of six into the district’s general fund.

Duluth Public Schools superintendent John Magas. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Among those positions to be cut are four districtwide digital innovation specialists, a help desk technician, two paraprofessionals at Laura MacArthur Elementary School, and more. Among those set to remain are five other district-wide digital innovation specialists, who help teachers integrate technology into their lessons; guidance counselors at Denfeld High School, East High School, and Ordean East Middle School; and elementary reading and math interventionists, who help students struggling with those subjects.

“Very hard decisions,” Magas said Tuesday. “But part of what (the federal COVID aid) was allocated for was working on unfinished learning and also mental health needs. Those were seen as the two primary functions. So when we looked at what we were trying to make sure we kept, it was focused more heavily on some of the social-emotional mental health, as well as the intervention-type positions. Not that we don’t need all of them, but I think that those were the things that seemed more grounded in the primary drivers for the district at the time.”

Referendum considerations

When that aid runs dry, it could prompt the district to ask Duluth-area voters to approve a levy for general operating expenses or one for technology expenses. The other options, Zunich told the News Tribune, are to trim the district budget or to hope that COVID money is replaced with further aid from St. Paul.

The district could also restructure its debt, Magas said Friday.

A new operating levy, which would help pay for general expenses at the district, might not be a realistic option until later this decade. Duluth voters approved a 10-year one in 2018.

A technology levy, naturally, would pay for computers and other technology districtwide. Duluth Public Schools does not have such a levy in place. Voters here rejected a technology levy in 2018 — the same election in which they approved the current operating levy.

Magas said the district should seriously consider a technology levy.

“We have to be very careful about what we would ask for,” he said. “Especially since we’ve had some tax increases in the community over the course of the past few years. As property values have gone up, people’s tax rates have gone up. I think it makes it a little more challenging and potentially delicate question as to whether or not there’s appetite for it.”

He declined to speculate on the likelihood that the school district pursues a levy referendum in the next two years.

“It’s important for us to have a really thoughtful conversation as to what our current reality is and what our options are,” Magas said. “It could mean a referendum or operating levy or restructuring of debt, but I think it’s important for us to really dig into those questions with a little greater depth.”

Duluth Public Schools leaders are set to give their 2023-2024 budget another look on June 13.

They’ve scheduled a meeting with district financial consultants to go over longer-term finances on June 15.

And the school board is set to consider formally adopting a budget for next school year on June 20.